Orban Says Spent Day at Mar-a-Lago With Trump, Musk, Waltz

Orban Says Spent Day at Mar-a-Lago With Trump, Musk, Waltz

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had spent the day with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, with future US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and entrepreneur Elon Musk also present.

"USA today. The future has begun! An afternoon in Mar-a-Lago with @realDonaldTrump, @elonmusk and @michaelgwaltz," Orban said on X, posting informal photos from the meeting, where Musk was with his son. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said he was present at the meeting, saying "the conversation was long." In early July, Orban held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump, as well as Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Subsequently, the Hungarian prime minister handed over to all EU leaders his plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, which, according to him, is based on a realistic assessment of the situation, real goals, and deadlines. In the fall, Orban also announced that he intended to continue his "peace mission." Earlier, Orban said that Hungary would like Trump to return to power in the US and establish peace in Eastern Europe. The Hungarian prime minister has repeatedly expressed the opinion that if Trump were US president, the conflict in Ukraine would end within 24 hours. Orban has also repeatedly emphasized that peace in Ukraine could only be established after negotiations between Russia and the US, and that Europe had missed its chance for mediation because it was unable to ensure the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Earlier, Trump promised that he would be able to achieve a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations. He has stated more than once that he could resolve the conflict in Ukraine in one day. Russia believes that this is too complex a problem for such a simple solution.

