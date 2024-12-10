https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/polish-defense-minister-refutes-possible-nato-troops-deployment-in-ukraine-as-speculations-1121141270.html

'Speculations': Polish Defense Chief Shoots Down Possible NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Tuesday dismissed statements about the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, calling such statements "speculations."

"These are all speculations. The word 'speculations' suits the best, because there are proposals, one after another, sometimes from Finland, sometimes from elsewhere," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Poland's radio. The minister recalled that the initiative to send NATO troops to Ukraine was first proposed in February by French President Emmanuel Macron. Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the issue regularly appears in media publications, especially after the US presidential election. He clarified that NATO is not considering such actions as dividing Ukrainian territory into zones of responsibility or intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory. Earlier in the month, new EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas did not rule out that European countries could send troops to Ukraine to observe a possible ceasefire. Moscow had repeatedly warned that the presence of foreign military contingents in Ukraine could have extremely negative consequences, potentially even irreversible ones.

