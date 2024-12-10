International
'Speculations': Polish Defense Chief Shoots Down Possible NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine
'Speculations': Polish Defense Chief Shoots Down Possible NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Tuesday dismissed statements about the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, calling such statements "speculations."
"These are all speculations. The word 'speculations' suits the best, because there are proposals, one after another, sometimes from Finland, sometimes from elsewhere," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Poland's radio. The minister recalled that the initiative to send NATO troops to Ukraine was first proposed in February by French President Emmanuel Macron. Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the issue regularly appears in media publications, especially after the US presidential election. He clarified that NATO is not considering such actions as dividing Ukrainian territory into zones of responsibility or intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory. Earlier in the month, new EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas did not rule out that European countries could send troops to Ukraine to observe a possible ceasefire. Moscow had repeatedly warned that the presence of foreign military contingents in Ukraine could have extremely negative consequences, potentially even irreversible ones.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Tuesday dismissed statements about the potential deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine, calling such statements "speculations."
"These are all speculations. The word 'speculations' suits the best, because there are proposals, one after another, sometimes from Finland, sometimes from elsewhere," Kosiniak-Kamysz told Poland's radio.
The minister recalled that the initiative to send NATO troops to Ukraine was first proposed in February by French President Emmanuel Macron.
"When I met with the French defense minister [Sebastien Lecornu] two or three weeks ago, he did not bring up this topic," the minister said.
Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the issue regularly appears in media publications, especially after the US presidential election.
"This topic appears in publications because some newspapers published [US President-elect] Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, one of the points of which involved the presence of European troops, that is, from European countries. No one has confirmed this plan so far. So I would advise caution in commenting on such plans," the minister said.
He clarified that NATO is not considering such actions as dividing Ukrainian territory into zones of responsibility or intercepting Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.
"The option that some media have written about, namely, that there would be separate zones of responsibility, as was the case in Iraq, is not being considered. There is no such consideration. There is a discussion within NATO. We once talked about intercepting missiles over Ukraine. I said clearly and unequivocally that this should be a decision of the entire alliance, and there is no such decision. Nothing has changed since our last meeting," the minister said.
Earlier in the month, new EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas did not rule out that European countries could send troops to Ukraine to observe a possible ceasefire.
Moscow had repeatedly warned that the presence of foreign military contingents in Ukraine could have extremely negative consequences, potentially even irreversible ones.
