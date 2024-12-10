International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/south-korean-prime-minister-calls-for-stabilization-in-country-1121139774.html
South Korean Prime Minister Calls for Stabilization in Country
South Korean Prime Minister Calls for Stabilization in Country
Sputnik International
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called on political leaders and civil society to make efforts to stabilize the country and unite the nation after the failed attempt to impose martial law.
2024-12-10T07:36+0000
2024-12-10T07:36+0000
asia
south korea
martial law
prime minister
stabilization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121139424_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_256ad4cfd9169010f48aac84830cce0c.jpg
The prime minister held the first cabinet meeting after President Yoon Suk-yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law. The prime minister also urged officials to perform their duties with an "extraordinary sense of resolve." On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote. Shortly after, Yoon lifted the martial law and apologized to the nation. The president was later banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into the botched martial law, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested as part of a probe into a potential treason case.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/south-korean-investigators-plan-to-ban-president-from-leaving-country-amid-investigation-1121129039.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0a/1121139424_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1d015458e46c4af3b4369572383dc7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korean prime minister han duck-soo, efforts to stabilize the country, martial law
south korean prime minister han duck-soo, efforts to stabilize the country, martial law

South Korean Prime Minister Calls for Stabilization in Country

07:36 GMT 10.12.2024
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manSouth Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during the joint statements in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during the joint statements in Seoul, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2024
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called on political leaders and civil society to make efforts to stabilize the country and unite the nation after the failed attempt to impose martial law.
The prime minister held the first cabinet meeting after President Yoon Suk-yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law.
"The government will dedicate all its efforts to ensuring the early stabilization of state affairs, solely in accordance with the will of the people," Han was quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap as telling the cabinet.
The prime minister also urged officials to perform their duties with an "extraordinary sense of resolve."
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives for a news conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2024
Asia
South Korea's Justice Ministry Slaps Travel Ban on Country's President - Reports
Yesterday, 06:40 GMT
On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, claiming that the opposition was sympathizing with North Korea and plotting a "rebellion." The parliament defied the presidential declaration and voted to lift the martial law. The office of the speaker of the parliament, Woo Won-shik, said that the president's declaration of martial law was invalid following the lawmakers' vote. Shortly after, Yoon lifted the martial law and apologized to the nation. The president was later banned from leaving the country amid an investigation into the botched martial law, while former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested as part of a probe into a potential treason case.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала