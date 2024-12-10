https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/ukraine-repeatedly-refused-to-take-ordinary-soldiers-from-captivity-1121140101.html
Ukraine Repeatedly Refused to Return Home Ordinary Soldiers From Captivity
Ukraine has repeatedly refused to take its ordinary soldiers from captivity, Kiev is interested in other military personnel – officers, members of the ultranationalist Azov battalion*, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
"This is not the first time that the Ukrainian side says that they are not interested in these Ukrainian servicepeople, but are interested in other servicepeople: these are officers, these are Azov members. Either them, or no one is needed — that is how the question is put," Moskalkova said. Negotiations between Russian military and Ukraine on prisoner exchange are going very hard, the official said, adding that this is a manifestation of the art of diplomacy.Last week, Moskalkova published on her Telegram channel a list of 630 Ukrainian servicepeople who have been in Russia for more than a year, with the hope of including them in the upcoming exchange process. *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia
07:40 GMT 10.12.2024 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 10.12.2024)
"This is not the first time that the Ukrainian side says that they are not interested in these Ukrainian servicepeople, but are interested in other servicepeople: these are officers, these are Azov members. Either them, or no one is needed — that is how the question is put," Moskalkova said.
Negotiations between Russian military and Ukraine on prisoner exchange are going very hard, the official said, adding that this is a manifestation of the art of diplomacy.
Last week, Moskalkova published on her Telegram channel a list of 630 Ukrainian servicepeople
who have been in Russia for more than a year, with the hope of including them in the upcoming exchange process.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia