Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Repeatedly Refused to Return Home Ordinary Soldiers From Captivity
Ukraine has repeatedly refused to take its ordinary soldiers from captivity, Kiev is interested in other military personnel – officers, members of the ultranationalist Azov battalion*, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
"This is not the first time that the Ukrainian side says that they are not interested in these Ukrainian servicepeople, but are interested in other servicepeople: these are officers, these are Azov members. Either them, or no one is needed — that is how the question is put," Moskalkova said. Negotiations between Russian military and Ukraine on prisoner exchange are going very hard, the official said, adding that this is a manifestation of the art of diplomacy.Last week, Moskalkova published on her Telegram channel a list of 630 Ukrainian servicepeople who have been in Russia for more than a year, with the hope of including them in the upcoming exchange process. *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia
Ukraine Repeatedly Refused to Return Home Ordinary Soldiers From Captivity

07:40 GMT 10.12.2024 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 10.12.2024)
Russian military police officer escorts a Ukrainian PoW
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has repeatedly refused to take its ordinary soldiers from captivity, Kiev is interested in other military personnel – officers, members of the ultranationalist Azov battalion*, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
"This is not the first time that the Ukrainian side says that they are not interested in these Ukrainian servicepeople, but are interested in other servicepeople: these are officers, these are Azov members. Either them, or no one is needed — that is how the question is put," Moskalkova said.
Negotiations between Russian military and Ukraine on prisoner exchange are going very hard, the official said, adding that this is a manifestation of the art of diplomacy.
World
World
Russian Captive's Family Says Facing Ransom Demands of $10,200 From Ukrainian Forces
29 October, 04:36 GMT
Last week, Moskalkova published on her Telegram channel a list of 630 Ukrainian servicepeople who have been in Russia for more than a year, with the hope of including them in the upcoming exchange process.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia
