https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukrainian-command-sends-soldiers-to-kleshcheevka-for-slaughter---captive-1119751613.html

Ukrainian Command Sends Soldiers to Kleshcheevka for Slaughter - Captive

Ukrainian Command Sends Soldiers to Kleshcheevka for Slaughter - Captive

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian command does not take care of the soldiers in Kleshcheevka and is effectively throwing them to slaughter, captive serviceman Andriy Kurishko, drafted in 2022 in Kramatorsk, told Sputnik.

2024-08-13T11:57+0000

2024-08-13T11:57+0000

2024-08-13T11:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian armed forces

ukrainian armed forces

ukrainian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119721900_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_3c85395787b23badb3df82ed201c5c66.jpg

"So that you understand the positions in Kleshcheevka: Kleshcheevka is gone, there is no village there, a couple of basements remain. We were sitting in these basements, and both sides knew about these basements. We were simply sent to the slaughter. The guy who was seeing us off said: 'This, guys, is a one-way trip, you'd better refuse,'" the captive said. According to Kurishko, if he had known where he was being sent, he would have refused. The soldier was captured in extremely serious condition and survived only thanks to Russian doctors who performed a complex, multi-hour operation.Kurishko, born in 1976, served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. However, due to a shortage of fighters he was periodically assigned to the infantry, and he went out to positions. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukraine-loses-up-to-420-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1119751102.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian command, captive serviceman, soldiers to kleshcheevka for slaughter