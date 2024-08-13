International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Command Sends Soldiers to Kleshcheevka for Slaughter - Captive
The Ukrainian command does not take care of the soldiers in Kleshcheevka and is effectively throwing them to slaughter, captive serviceman Andriy Kurishko, drafted in 2022 in Kramatorsk, told Sputnik.
"So that you understand the positions in Kleshcheevka: Kleshcheevka is gone, there is no village there, a couple of basements remain. We were sitting in these basements, and both sides knew about these basements. We were simply sent to the slaughter. The guy who was seeing us off said: 'This, guys, is a one-way trip, you'd better refuse,'" the captive said. According to Kurishko, if he had known where he was being sent, he would have refused. The soldier was captured in extremely serious condition and survived only thanks to Russian doctors who performed a complex, multi-hour operation.Kurishko, born in 1976, served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. However, due to a shortage of fighters he was periodically assigned to the infantry, and he went out to positions. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position.
11:57 GMT 13.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian command does not take care of the soldiers in Kleshcheevka and is effectively throwing them to slaughter, captive serviceman Andriy Kurishko, drafted in 2022 in Kramatorsk, told Sputnik.
"So that you understand the positions in Kleshcheevka: Kleshcheevka is gone, there is no village there, a couple of basements remain. We were sitting in these basements, and both sides knew about these basements. We were simply sent to the slaughter. The guy who was seeing us off said: 'This, guys, is a one-way trip, you'd better refuse,'" the captive said.
According to Kurishko, if he had known where he was being sent, he would have refused. The soldier was captured in extremely serious condition and survived only thanks to Russian doctors who performed a complex, multi-hour operation.
Kurishko, born in 1976, served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. However, due to a shortage of fighters he was periodically assigned to the infantry, and he went out to positions. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position.
