https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukrainian-command-sends-soldiers-to-kleshcheevka-for-slaughter---captive-1119751613.html
Ukrainian Command Sends Soldiers to Kleshcheevka for Slaughter - Captive
Ukrainian Command Sends Soldiers to Kleshcheevka for Slaughter - Captive
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian command does not take care of the soldiers in Kleshcheevka and is effectively throwing them to slaughter, captive serviceman Andriy Kurishko, drafted in 2022 in Kramatorsk, told Sputnik.
2024-08-13T11:57+0000
2024-08-13T11:57+0000
2024-08-13T11:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119721900_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_3c85395787b23badb3df82ed201c5c66.jpg
"So that you understand the positions in Kleshcheevka: Kleshcheevka is gone, there is no village there, a couple of basements remain. We were sitting in these basements, and both sides knew about these basements. We were simply sent to the slaughter. The guy who was seeing us off said: 'This, guys, is a one-way trip, you'd better refuse,'" the captive said. According to Kurishko, if he had known where he was being sent, he would have refused. The soldier was captured in extremely serious condition and survived only thanks to Russian doctors who performed a complex, multi-hour operation.Kurishko, born in 1976, served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka in the Donetsk region. However, due to a shortage of fighters he was periodically assigned to the infantry, and he went out to positions. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces on his position.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/ukraine-loses-up-to-420-soldiers-in-kursk-area-in-past-day---mod-1119751102.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119721900_122:0:2851:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_346717553e2b79e7765b17fd86f00699.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian command, captive serviceman, soldiers to kleshcheevka for slaughter
ukrainian command, captive serviceman, soldiers to kleshcheevka for slaughter
Ukrainian Command Sends Soldiers to Kleshcheevka for Slaughter - Captive
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian command does not take care of the soldiers in Kleshcheevka and is effectively throwing them to slaughter, captive serviceman Andriy Kurishko, drafted in 2022 in Kramatorsk, told Sputnik.
"So that you understand the positions in Kleshcheevka: Kleshcheevka is gone, there is no village there, a couple of basements remain. We were sitting in these basements, and both sides knew about these basements. We were simply sent to the slaughter. The guy who was seeing us off said: 'This, guys, is a one-way trip, you'd better refuse,'" the captive said.
According to Kurishko, if he had known where he was being sent, he would have refused. The soldier was captured in extremely serious condition and survived only thanks to Russian doctors who performed a complex, multi-hour operation.
Kurishko, born in 1976, served in an anti-tank platoon and was captured in Kleshcheevka
in the Donetsk region. However, due to a shortage of fighters he was periodically assigned to the infantry, and he went out to positions. He was wounded during the assault by Russian forces
on his position.