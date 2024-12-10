https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/wests-escalation-attempts-may-lead-to-its-strategic-defeat--russian-intelligence-chief-1121140648.html
West's Escalation Attempts May Lead to Its Strategic Defeat – Russian Intelligence Chief
The West's attempts at escalation will not lead to Russia's exhaustion, as they expect, but will result in the near strategic defeat of the West itself, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
"I state with complete certainty that further escalation will not lead to Russia's exhaustion, as it is expected in Washington and London, but will bring closer strategic defeat of the West itself," Naryshkin said in an interview with Russian magazine Razvedchik. The official said that despite Western sanctions and the "theft" of Russian assets, the Russian economy is showing growth and developing import substitution, including in the high-tech area. Naryshkin added that new logistics chains are emerging and trade ties with non-Western states are strengthening. Naryshkin also said that the West could try to unleash a global conflict with an epicenter in Eurasia to preserve its dominating position. The intelligence chief opined that the West, along with the Ukrainians, could try to get other peoples, for example from the Baltic states or Eastern Europe, to fight against Russia. However, Naryshkin said that fortunately not only Washington and London are united by similar values, and nowadays new stable groups of states and more responsible players have emerged that are ready to resist the West.Russia is close to achieving the goals of the special military operation, Naryshkin said."The strategic initiative in all areas belongs to us, we are close to achieving our goals, while the armed forces of Ukraine are on the verge of collapse, and the [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime has completely lost its legitimacy and, as a result, its ability to negotiate," Naryshkin said.
"I state with complete certainty that further escalation will not lead to Russia’s exhaustion, as it is expected in Washington and London, but will bring closer strategic defeat of the West itself," Naryshkin said in an interview with Russian magazine Razvedchik.
The official said that despite Western sanctions and the "theft" of Russian assets
, the Russian economy is showing growth and developing import substitution, including in the high-tech area. Naryshkin added that new logistics chains are emerging and trade ties with non-Western states are strengthening.
Naryshkin also said that the West could try to unleash a global conflict with an epicenter in Eurasia to preserve its dominating position.
"One of the possible scenarios in the mid-term perspective is an attempt by the West to unleash a global armed conflict with an epicenter in Eurasia," Naryshkin said calling it a "proven method" of capitalist states to resolve crises.
The intelligence chief opined that the West, along with the Ukrainians, could try to get other peoples, for example from the Baltic states or Eastern Europe, to fight against Russia.
However, Naryshkin said that fortunately not only Washington and London are united by similar values, and nowadays new stable groups of states and more responsible players have emerged that are ready to resist the West.
Russia is close to achieving the goals of the special military operation
, Naryshkin said.
"The strategic initiative in all areas belongs to us, we are close to achieving our goals, while the armed forces of Ukraine are on the verge of collapse, and the [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime has completely lost its legitimacy and, as a result, its ability to negotiate," Naryshkin said.