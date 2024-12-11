https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/nato-transfers-large-amounts-of-armed-vehicles-to-poland---underground-1121146212.html

NATO Transfers Large Amounts of Armed Vehicles to Poland - Underground

Sputnik International

NATO is transferring large amounts of armed vehicles from European countries to Poland, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Comrades in Europe report a large movement of military equipment from European countries to Poland. The movement is so serious that it is simply conspicuous on European motorways," Lebedev said. He also provided pictures and videos of the A63 motorway in France, a road near Magdeburg in Germany, and the Polish port of Swinoujscie, all showing the movement of large quantities of military transport. The amount of equipment arriving is similar to preparations for a "serious war," he added.

