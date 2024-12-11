International
NATO Transfers Large Amounts of Armed Vehicles to Poland - Underground
NATO Transfers Large Amounts of Armed Vehicles to Poland - Underground
NATO is transferring large amounts of armed vehicles from European countries to Poland, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Comrades in Europe report a large movement of military equipment from European countries to Poland. The movement is so serious that it is simply conspicuous on European motorways," Lebedev said. He also provided pictures and videos of the A63 motorway in France, a road near Magdeburg in Germany, and the Polish port of Swinoujscie, all showing the movement of large quantities of military transport. The amount of equipment arriving is similar to preparations for a "serious war," he added.
05:28 GMT 11.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is transferring large amounts of armed vehicles from European countries to Poland, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, Sergey Lebedev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Comrades in Europe report a large movement of military equipment from European countries to Poland. The movement is so serious that it is simply conspicuous on European motorways," Lebedev said.
He also provided pictures and videos of the A63 motorway in France, a road near Magdeburg in Germany, and the Polish port of Swinoujscie, all showing the movement of large quantities of military transport.
"The equipment is probably old, from the 1970s or 1980s," Lebedev quoted a Polish agent as saying.
The amount of equipment arriving is similar to preparations for a "serious war," he added.
