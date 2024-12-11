International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/russian-forces-liberate-darino-and-plekhovo-villages-in-kursk-region-1121148735.html
Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-12-11T11:24+0000
2024-12-11T11:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, seven cars and six mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces regain control of Daryino and Plekhovo villages in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.In total, Ukraine has lost over 39,860 servicepeople and 235 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukrainian-colonel-led-poisonous-munitions-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-investigators-1121096868.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, kursk region, russian defense ministry
russian forces, kursk region, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region

11:24 GMT 11.12.2024 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 11.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryAn abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
An abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, seven cars and six mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces regain control of Daryino and Plekhovo villages in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.
A Ukrainian soldier wears a protective suit and a gas mask during exercises of Ukrainian anti-chemical weapons forces in Kalinov, 620 kilometers (390 miles) west of Kiev, Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Colonel Led Poisonous Munitions Attack on Kursk Region - Russian Investigators
5 December, 12:25 GMT
In total, Ukraine has lost over 39,860 servicepeople and 235 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала