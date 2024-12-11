https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/russian-forces-liberate-darino-and-plekhovo-villages-in-kursk-region-1121148735.html

Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, seven cars and six mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces regain control of Daryino and Plekhovo villages in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.In total, Ukraine has lost over 39,860 servicepeople and 235 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.

