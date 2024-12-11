https://sputnikglobe.com/20241211/russian-forces-liberate-darino-and-plekhovo-villages-in-kursk-region-1121148735.html
Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-12-11T11:24+0000
2024-12-11T11:24+0000
2024-12-11T11:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, seven cars and six mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.Russian forces regain control of Daryino and Plekhovo villages in the Kursk Region, the ministry added.In total, Ukraine has lost over 39,860 servicepeople and 235 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/ukrainian-colonel-led-poisonous-munitions-attack-on-kursk-region---russian-investigators-1121096868.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, kursk region, russian defense ministry
russian forces, kursk region, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Daryino and Plekhovo Villages in Kursk Region
11:24 GMT 11.12.2024 (Updated: 11:26 GMT 11.12.2024)
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 200 military personnel, a tank, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, seven cars and six mortars were destroyed. One soldier of the armed forces of Ukraine surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces regain control of Daryino and Plekhovo villages in the Kursk Region
, the ministry added.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 39,860 servicepeople and 235 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry added.