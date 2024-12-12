https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/attack-on-iaea-vehicle-en-route-to-zaporozhye-plant-seeks-to-intimidate-experts---grossi-1121154493.html
The attack on a vehicle carrying International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff heading to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for personnel rotation indicates the intention to harm the agency's experts and intimidate them, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Grossi said that a car carrying agency experts was hit by a drone on its way to the ZNPP. The convoy had three Ukrainian vehicles, but it was the agency's vehicle that was the target of the attack, the IAEA chief said.
"This was a direct attack. I am not pointing fingers because this agency is a corps of international auditors and before doing that, one has to have irrevocable and definite elements to say so. But whoever did this knew exactly what was being done ... so it was a clear intention to harm us or to intimidate us," Grossi told the IAEA Board of Governors.
"We will not cease our operation. We will continue there," Grossi said, adding that this is not the first time that the agency faces difficulties.