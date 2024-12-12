https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/attack-on-iaea-vehicle-en-route-to-zaporozhye-plant-seeks-to-intimidate-experts---grossi-1121154493.html

Attack on IAEA Vehicle en Route to Zaporozhye Plant Seeks to Intimidate Experts - Grossi

Attack on IAEA Vehicle en Route to Zaporozhye Plant Seeks to Intimidate Experts - Grossi

Sputnik International

The attack on a vehicle carrying International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff heading to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for personnel rotation indicates the intention to harm the agency's experts and intimidate them, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

2024-12-12T12:46+0000

2024-12-12T12:46+0000

2024-12-12T12:46+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116809167_0:277:3000:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_4d69d2814bdb8229ff28cf99539157e3.jpg

On Tuesday, Grossi said that a car carrying agency experts was hit by a drone on its way to the ZNPP. The convoy had three Ukrainian vehicles, but it was the agency's vehicle that was the target of the attack, the IAEA chief said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/west-nudges-ukraine-to-dirty-bomb-and-nuclear-terrorism--russian-security-service-1121004976.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian terrorism, ukraine nuclear terrorism, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraaine suicidal terrorism