https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/merkel-testing-public-opinion-with-recent-praise-of-russian-gas-german-politician-suggests-1121152916.html

Merkel Testing Public Opinion With Recent Praise of Russian Gas, German Politician Suggests

Merkel Testing Public Opinion With Recent Praise of Russian Gas, German Politician Suggests

Sputnik International

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks about the benefits of past gas supplies from Russia could have been an attempt to test public opinion on the possibility of resuming such supplies under a future government involving the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

2024-12-12T11:03+0000

2024-12-12T11:03+0000

2024-12-12T11:03+0000

world

germany

russia

olaf scholz

angela merkel

friedrich merz

christian democratic union (cdu)

free democratic party (fdp)

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_0:118:3221:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e3023f34662a8f5132a353253176d.jpg

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks about the benefits of past gas supplies from Russia could have been an attempt to test public opinion on the possibility of resuming such supplies under a future government involving the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, Ralph Niemeyer, told Sputnik.Merkel said on Tuesday that she did not consider the years-long gas imports from Russia to Germany a mistake, noting that the arrangement was mutually beneficial. Merz could pragmatically disregard earlier promises to Volodymyr Zelensky and work to rebuild relations with Russia, he added. The German government collapsed in early November after Chancellor Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight new proposals for the 2025 budget and more aid for Ukraine. As a result of the government split, February 23 has been set as the potential date for a snap general election. Scholz will submit a written request for a vote of confidence to parliament on December 11, with a vote to be scheduled for December 16. If Scholz survives the vote of confidence, he will enter coalition talks with rival parties in a bid to prop up his minority government, which consists of the Social Democrats and the Greens. This scenario is considered unlikely due to a near-universal agreement in parliament on the need to hold an early election.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/german-chancellor-candidate-says-afd-wants-peace-in-ukraine-end-of-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1121116611.html

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian gas germany, russian gas supplies, energy crisis in europe, energy supplies, cdu vs aff, merkel russian gas