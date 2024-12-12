https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/merkel-testing-public-opinion-with-recent-praise-of-russian-gas-german-politician-suggests-1121152916.html
Merkel Testing Public Opinion With Recent Praise of Russian Gas, German Politician Suggests
Merkel Testing Public Opinion With Recent Praise of Russian Gas, German Politician Suggests
Sputnik International
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks about the benefits of past gas supplies from Russia could have been an attempt to test public opinion on the possibility of resuming such supplies under a future government involving the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)
2024-12-12T11:03+0000
2024-12-12T11:03+0000
2024-12-12T11:03+0000
world
germany
russia
olaf scholz
angela merkel
friedrich merz
christian democratic union (cdu)
free democratic party (fdp)
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_0:118:3221:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e3023f34662a8f5132a353253176d.jpg
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks about the benefits of past gas supplies from Russia could have been an attempt to test public opinion on the possibility of resuming such supplies under a future government involving the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, Ralph Niemeyer, told Sputnik.Merkel said on Tuesday that she did not consider the years-long gas imports from Russia to Germany a mistake, noting that the arrangement was mutually beneficial. Merz could pragmatically disregard earlier promises to Volodymyr Zelensky and work to rebuild relations with Russia, he added. The German government collapsed in early November after Chancellor Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight new proposals for the 2025 budget and more aid for Ukraine. As a result of the government split, February 23 has been set as the potential date for a snap general election. Scholz will submit a written request for a vote of confidence to parliament on December 11, with a vote to be scheduled for December 16. If Scholz survives the vote of confidence, he will enter coalition talks with rival parties in a bid to prop up his minority government, which consists of the Social Democrats and the Greens. This scenario is considered unlikely due to a near-universal agreement in parliament on the need to hold an early election.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/german-chancellor-candidate-says-afd-wants-peace-in-ukraine-end-of-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-1121116611.html
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_245:0:2974:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e77ed4764bceae89326d962ac505ee35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian gas germany, russian gas supplies, energy crisis in europe, energy supplies, cdu vs aff, merkel russian gas
russian gas germany, russian gas supplies, energy crisis in europe, energy supplies, cdu vs aff, merkel russian gas
Merkel Testing Public Opinion With Recent Praise of Russian Gas, German Politician Suggests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, Ralph Niemeyer commented on national politics in the light of governmental crisis.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks about the benefits of past gas supplies from Russia could have been an attempt to test public opinion on the possibility of resuming such supplies under a future government involving the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, Ralph Niemeyer, told Sputnik.
Merkel said on Tuesday that she did not consider the years-long gas imports from Russia
to Germany a mistake, noting that the arrangement was mutually beneficial.
"It is possible [that the statement was a test of public opinion]. A good quality of Friedrich Merz [CDU leader and chancellor candidate] is pragmatism. If he sees no other way forward, he quickly changes his approach," Niemeyer said.
Merz could pragmatically disregard earlier promises to Volodymyr Zelensky and work to rebuild relations with Russia, he added.
The German government collapsed in early November after Chancellor Scholz fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight new proposals for the 2025 budget and more aid for Ukraine.
As a result of the government split, February 23 has been set as the potential date for a snap general election
. Scholz will submit a written request for a vote of confidence to parliament on December 11, with a vote to be scheduled for December 16.
If Scholz survives the vote of confidence, he will enter coalition talks with rival parties in a bid to prop up his minority government, which consists of the Social Democrats and the Greens. This scenario is considered unlikely due to a near-universal agreement in parliament on the need to hold an early election.