https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/us-its-partners-vs-china-in-oceania-why-the-islands-matter-1121153280.html

US, Its Partners vs China in Oceania: Why the Islands Matter

US, Its Partners vs China in Oceania: Why the Islands Matter

Sputnik International

The Pentagon has announced the first-ever test intercept of a ballistic missile target off Guam, a US territory in the Western Pacific. The past few years have seen the US and its partners bolster ties with island territories in Oceania, including military ones.

2024-12-12T11:42+0000

2024-12-12T11:42+0000

2024-12-12T11:42+0000

world

us

guam

fiji

strategy

agreement

cooperation

police

lloyd austin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092325088_0:82:1562:961_1920x0_80_0_0_9ffcaa6dbf185ff7d870c07665e258d7.jpg

The Pentagon has announced the first-ever test intercept of a ballistic missile target off Guam, a US territory in the Western Pacific. The past few years have seen the US and its partners bolster ties with island territories in Oceania, including military ones.What are the Territories of US Interest?China's PositionChina, for its part, views Oceania as a region of strategic importance, seeking to "increase its engagement" with Pacific Island countries, according to the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-bank think tank.April 2022 saw the China-Solomon Islands security agreement, which provides for the deployment of Chinese "police, armed police, military personnel and other law enforcement forces" to the former British protectorate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/australia-inks-nauru-deal-amid-battle-for-clout-with-china-in-pacific--1121143175.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/is-us-plotting-electoral-coup-in-solomon-islands-1117758198.html

guam

fiji

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us pacific partnership strategy, us' test intercept of a ballistic missile target off guam, us and its partners' ties with island territories in oceania, us-fiji logistics cooperation agreement, a region of strategic importance, china's diplomatic relations with oceania nations