https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/blinken-announces-new-500mln-military-aid-package-for-ukraine-1121156658.html
Blinken Announces New $500Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Blinken Announces New $500Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Sputnik International
The US will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $500 million, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.
2024-12-13T05:18+0000
2024-12-13T05:18+0000
2024-12-13T05:18+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
us arms for ukraine
antony blinken
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116476425_0:0:2978:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_905ce0c67618059e347418ca68420442.jpg
"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners... This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million," Blinken said in a statement. The package will include artillery munition, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as protection equipment for chemical, biological, and nuclear threats, he added.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241208/total-aid-for-ukraine-tops-119bln-since-february-2022--pentagon-1121120618.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116476425_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cec10b068f334d6016322f41e9813cda.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us arms for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, russia-nato showdown, himars ukraine
us arms for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, russia-nato showdown, himars ukraine
Blinken Announces New $500Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $500 million, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners... This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million," Blinken said in a statement.
The package will include artillery munition, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as protection equipment for chemical, biological, and nuclear threats, he added.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine
hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons
, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.