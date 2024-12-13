International
Blinken Announces New $500Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Blinken Announces New $500Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine
The US will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $500 million, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners... This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million," Blinken said in a statement. The package will include artillery munition, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as protection equipment for chemical, biological, and nuclear threats, he added.Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
Blinken Announces New $500Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine

05:18 GMT 13.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $500 million, State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners... This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million," Blinken said in a statement.
Military
Military
Total Aid For Ukraine Tops $119Bln Since February 2022 – Pentagon
8 December, 04:50 GMT
The package will include artillery munition, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as well as protection equipment for chemical, biological, and nuclear threats, he added.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. According to lavrov, the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, including not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries.
