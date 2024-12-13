https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/russia-warned-five-years-ago-us-mercenaries-profit-from-syrian-oil-1121157714.html

Russia Warned Five Years Ago: US Mercenaries Profit From Syrian Oil

Russia Warned Five Years Ago: US Mercenaries Profit From Syrian Oil

Sputnik International

The US is maintaining its military presence in Syria's oil-rich northeast region, claiming its major aim is to keep the oil out of ISIS hands. However, the reality appears more complex.

2024-12-13T09:12+0000

2024-12-13T09:12+0000

2024-12-13T09:12+0000

world

syria

blackwater

russian foreign ministry

donald trump

middle east

erik prince

iraq

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107033/11/1070331170_0:134:3008:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_03dec2a1bbaaac1709d0d54b6473fd8b.jpg

Takeover of Deir ez-Zor: US-allied Kurdish militias seized Syria's largest oil field, Al-Omar, located in Deir el-Zour province along the border with Iraq, from ISIS* and then expanded their control over the oil-rich region. Hydrocarbon control: Instead of returning hydrocarbons to the Syrian people, the US began extracting and allegedly stealing the nation's energy resources. PMC involvement? The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) stated in July 2019 that around 3,500 US private military contractors (PMCs) were participating in illegal oil production at the Al-Omar, Tanak, and Conoco fields in Deir ez-Zor province. Illegal production: According to the MoD, illegal hydrocarbon production was also conducted in neighboring Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, held by US-backed Kurdish militias. Criminal scheme: The MoD claimed, "A criminal scheme for cross-border deliveries of Syrian oil is in operation," with US PMCs operating under the cover of US-led coalition aviation. Oil revenues: The MoD stated in October 2019 that oil revenues, amounting to $30 million a month, were funneled through brokerage companies to the accounts of PMCs and US special services.Earlier, in July 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the US of hypocrisy, stating that despite declaring a pull-out from Syria, Washington was quietly substituting its troops with private military contractors on the ground. Blackwater involvement? In May 2019, the Tehran Times reported that US PMC Blackwater and other Western security firms were operating in Iraq and sought to move to Syria. Blackwater had been expelled from Iraq over the 2007 Nisour Square massacre. Erik Prince's proposal: In January 2019, Blackwater founder Erik Prince suggested on Fox News that military contractors could replace US troops in Syria. He argued that the US should not abandon its allies despite having no long-term strategic obligation to stay in Syria. Trump's statement: In November 2019, then-President Donald Trump stated during a White House press conference, "We're keeping the [Syrian] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure." Policy support: In August 2020, anonymous US officials told Foreign Policy that developing and keeping Syria's oil fields were helping the State and Defense departments justify a continued US military presence in the region.*banned in Russia as a terrorist organization

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/could-syrian-crisis-threaten-iraqi-turkish-development-road-trade-route--1121156984.html

syria

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

blackwater pmc syria, stationary bandit syria, us occupation syria, syria oil rich, blackwater oil