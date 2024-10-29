https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/us-treats-georgia-as-its-colony---maduro-1120711566.html
US Treats Georgia as Its Colony - Maduro
US Treats Georgia as Its Colony - Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blames the US for treating a sovereign country as if it was a colony.
Parliamentary elections were held in the republic on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), after counting all ballots, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 53.93% of the vote. Four opposition parties also passed the threshold for seats in parliament, collectively gaining 37.78%. Opposition representatives declared that they do not recognize the CEC's results, and all four parties have refused their parliamentary mandates in the new legislative body. President Zourabichvili called the elections thoroughly falsified and urged protests.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller previously said the US was threatening Georgia with "further consequences" over alleged election irregularities and if Tbilisi's current course continues.
The United States after the elections in Georgia interferes in its internal affairs as if it is a colony, in the modern world no one understands this and does not want to see it, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.
“Georgia, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, took a path closely linked to the United States, there was a very servile government there.
Over the years, progressive leftist and nationalist currents emerged and came to power. Last Sunday, they won an exemplary, stellar victory with 56% of the vote of the people of Georgia. What is the United States saying? 'We do not recognize the results of the elections, we ask for a review of the results, we ask for a repeat of the elections in Georgia.' Do you believe that the people of the world want to be treated like slaves, like a colony?” - Maduro stated on the air of his program “With Maduro +”.
Parliamentary elections were held in the republic on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), after counting all ballots, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 53.93% of the vote
. Four opposition parties also passed the threshold for seats in parliament, collectively gaining 37.78%. Opposition representatives declared that they do not recognize the CEC’s results, and all four parties have refused their parliamentary mandates in the new legislative body. President Zourabichvili called the elections thoroughly falsified and urged protests.
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller previously said the US was threatening Georgia with “further consequences” over alleged election irregularities and if Tbilisi's current course continues.
“Can you imagine that in the 21st century a country considers itself the master, the government of the planet, and says, 'Venezuela, I don't recognize you, Georgia, I don't recognize you, Russia, I'm going to war with you.' No. Nobody understands that, nobody wants a world of abuse, hegemonism, imperialism. There is a consensus to build peace, a new international order based on respect and equality between states,” the Venezuelan leader said.