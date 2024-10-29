https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/us-treats-georgia-as-its-colony---maduro-1120711566.html

US Treats Georgia as Its Colony - Maduro

US Treats Georgia as Its Colony - Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blames the US for treating a sovereign country as if it was a colony.

“Georgia, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, took a path closely linked to the United States, there was a very servile government there. Over the years, progressive leftist and nationalist currents emerged and came to power. Last Sunday, they won an exemplary, stellar victory with 56% of the vote of the people of Georgia. What is the United States saying? 'We do not recognize the results of the elections, we ask for a review of the results, we ask for a repeat of the elections in Georgia.' Do you believe that the people of the world want to be treated like slaves, like a colony?” - Maduro stated on the air of his program “With Maduro +”.Parliamentary elections were held in the republic on October 26. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), after counting all ballots, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won with 53.93% of the vote. Four opposition parties also passed the threshold for seats in parliament, collectively gaining 37.78%. Opposition representatives declared that they do not recognize the CEC’s results, and all four parties have refused their parliamentary mandates in the new legislative body. President Zourabichvili called the elections thoroughly falsified and urged protests.US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller previously said the US was threatening Georgia with “further consequences” over alleged election irregularities and if Tbilisi's current course continues.

