Georgian Dream Candidate Kavelashvili Elected President With 224 Votes
Sputnik International
The Georgian presidential election is recognized valid after over 170 members of 300 lawmakers representing the country's College of Electors cast their votes, Georgia's Central Election Commission spokesperson Natia Ioseliani said on Saturday.
Kavelashvili had received 224 votes out of 300, the CEC chief said, adding that to be elected president, a candidate has to win 200 votes.The presidential election was held in Georgia on Saturday. This is the first time in Georgia's history that the president is elected not by direct vote but rather by an electoral college. The Georgian presidential election is recognized valid after over 170 members of 300 lawmakers representing the country's College of Electors cast their votes, Georgia's Central Election Commission spokesperson Natia Ioseliani earlier said. The presidential election took place in Georgia amid continued opposition protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party and outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.
Georgian Dream Candidate Kavelashvili Elected President With 224 Votes

11:18 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 14.12.2024)
Flag of Georgia
Flag of Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2024
© Flickr / George Mel
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The ruling Georgian Dream party's candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, has been elected Georgian president, Central Election Commission chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili said on Saturday.
Kavelashvili had received 224 votes out of 300, the CEC chief said, adding that to be elected president, a candidate has to win 200 votes.
"Mikheil Kavelashvili has been elected President of Georgia," Kalandarishvili said.
The presidential election was held in Georgia on Saturday. This is the first time in Georgia's history that the president is elected not by direct vote but rather by an electoral college.
The Georgian presidential election is recognized valid after over 170 members of 300 lawmakers representing the country's College of Electors cast their votes, Georgia's Central Election Commission spokesperson Natia Ioseliani earlier said.
"By 11.30 a.m. local time [07:30 GMT], more than 170 members of the board already participated in the process, therefore, the election is valid, since more than half of the full board partook in it," Ioseliani told a briefing.
The presidential election took place in Georgia amid continued opposition protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party and outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.
