Georgian Dream Candidate Kavelashvili Elected President With 224 Votes

The Georgian presidential election is recognized valid after over 170 members of 300 lawmakers representing the country's College of Electors cast their votes, Georgia's Central Election Commission spokesperson Natia Ioseliani said on Saturday.

Kavelashvili had received 224 votes out of 300, the CEC chief said, adding that to be elected president, a candidate has to win 200 votes.The presidential election was held in Georgia on Saturday. This is the first time in Georgia's history that the president is elected not by direct vote but rather by an electoral college. The Georgian presidential election is recognized valid after over 170 members of 300 lawmakers representing the country's College of Electors cast their votes, Georgia's Central Election Commission spokesperson Natia Ioseliani earlier said. The presidential election took place in Georgia amid continued opposition protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party and outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.

