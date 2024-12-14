https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/natos-new-hub-bulgaria-announces-military-base-in-yambol-region-1121165321.html

NATO’s New Hub: Bulgaria Announces Military Base in Yambol Region

Bulgaria is planning to build a complex of facilities to accommodate a multinational NATO brigade of 3,000 military personnel, the Bulgarian News Agency reported on Saturday, citing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

The complex, housing residential, educational and sports facilities, will be located in the Kabile military district near the southeastern city of Yambol, the news agency reported. The report said that ammunition would be stored in warehouses at a distance from the residential settlements and barracks. Bulgaria is currently in talks with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency to determine the cost of the construction, the report added.In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe, especially since the bloc supported the Kiev regime amid its attacks on Donbass.NATO has transformed its eastern flank from having no combat-ready troops in place in 2014 to tens of thousands now, former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted earlier.In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained in detail in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries, there is no point in it. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly intimidate their populations with an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems.

