Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 37 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

This night, Russian air defenses shot down 37 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

2024-12-14T05:33+0000

2024-12-14T05:33+0000

2024-12-14T07:43+0000

"This past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 37 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said. It said 12 drones were shot down over the Kursk Region, 12 over the Krasnodar Territory, seven over the Bryansk Region, five over the Oryol Region and one over the Azov Sea.Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.

