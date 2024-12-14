International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 37 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 37 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
This night, Russian air defenses shot down 37 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 37 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said. It said 12 drones were shot down over the Kursk Region, 12 over the Krasnodar Territory, seven over the Bryansk Region, five over the Oryol Region and one over the Azov Sea.Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.
05:33 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 07:43 GMT 14.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This night, Russian air defenses shot down 37 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
"This past night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 37 Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said.
It said 12 drones were shot down over the Kursk Region, 12 over the Krasnodar Territory, seven over the Bryansk Region, five over the Oryol Region and one over the Azov Sea.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack With ATACMS Missiles on Russia's Taganrog Airfield Won't Go Unanswered - MoD
11 December, 15:22 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Attack With ATACMS Missiles on Russia's Taganrog Airfield Won't Go Unanswered - MoD
11 December, 15:22 GMT

Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.
