Russia's Confrontation With Opponents Affects All Areas of Daily Life - Putin

Russia's confrontation with opponents involves not only the fighting on the battlefield but also all other ares of public life, such as culture, education and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Vladimir Putin commented on most pressing issues of politics and economy during the 22th congress of the United Russia party wich was held in Moscow on Saturday.
Russia's confrontation with opponents involves not only the fighting on the battlefield but also all other ares of public life, such as culture, education and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"[The battlefield] occurs not only along the front line. Indeed, this global and decisive confrontation affects all aspects of our lives, including culture, education, worldviews, the economy and technology," Putin stressed.
Russian Economy Grows Despite Unprecedented Sanctions
Russia is developing and the country's economy is growing amid unprecedented sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that blackmail and external interference attempts will never yield results.
"Russia is developing, the economy is growing, and all this amid the unprecedented sanctions in the full sense of this word, in the literal sense of this word, in the world history, gross interference and pressure from the ruling elites of some states. But no blackmail and external attempts to interfere with us will ever result in anything," Putin explained.
Russia Plans For Decades Ahead
Russia has changed qualitatively over the past years and obtained a future-oriented development agenda, Putin said.
"The country has undergone a qualitative transformation during this time. That's the main point. The resources of the state, society and business have substantially increased, and our development agenda has become truly comprehensive, systematic and strategic, looking to the future for decades to come. We have such an opportunity," Putin unserscored.
The president also mentioned that Russia is a unique and original civilization, and its people, with their diverse inner qualities, have been united and will be united.
"We want to preserve and pass on the image of the country that we are creating to our descendants. The perception that we are a unique and original civilization, a multi-national and multi-confessional people, who, despite our internal diversity, have been united and will continue to be united," Putin noted, adding that Russia is self-confident and understands its rightfulness and strength.