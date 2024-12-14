https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/russias-confrontation-with-opponents-affects-all-areas-of-daily-life---putin-1121168263.html

Russia's Confrontation With Opponents Affects All Areas of Daily Life - Putin

Russia's confrontation with opponents involves not only the fighting on the battlefield but also all other ares of public life, such as culture, education and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russia's confrontation with opponents involves not only the fighting on the battlefield but also all other ares of public life, such as culture, education and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russian Economy Grows Despite Unprecedented Sanctions Russia is developing and the country's economy is growing amid unprecedented sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that blackmail and external interference attempts will never yield results.Russia Plans For Decades AheadRussia has changed qualitatively over the past years and obtained a future-oriented development agenda, Putin said.The president also mentioned that Russia is a unique and original civilization, and its people, with their diverse inner qualities, have been united and will be united.

