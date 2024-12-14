https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/ukrainian-drone-attack-on-belgorod-kills-9-year-old-child-injures-woman-infant---governor-1121164377.html

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Kills 9-Year-Old Child, Injures Woman, Infant - Governor

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Kills 9-Year-Old Child, Injures Woman, Infant - Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone attack on an apartment building in Russia's Belgorod Region has killed a nine-year-old child and injured a woman and an...

"In the village of Maisky, as a result of a drone attack on an apartment building, the worst thing happened - a nine-year-old child died. The boy's mother and the second seven-month-old child, who were also in the house at the time of the attack, were wounded. A girl with a concussion is being taken by the emergency medical service team to the children's regional hospital. Her mother with a leg injury and soft tissue damage is being transported by ambulance to City Hospital 2 of Belgorod. All necessary assistance is being provided. The father was not injured," Gladkov said on Telegram.Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.

