Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Kills 9-Year-Old Child, Injures Woman, Infant - Governor
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Kills 9-Year-Old Child, Injures Woman, Infant - Governor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone attack on an apartment building in Russia's Belgorod Region has killed a nine-year-old child and injured a woman and an infant, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"In the village of Maisky, as a result of a drone attack on an apartment building, the worst thing happened - a nine-year-old child died. The boy's mother and the second seven-month-old child, who were also in the house at the time of the attack, were wounded. A girl with a concussion is being taken by the emergency medical service team to the children's regional hospital. Her mother with a leg injury and soft tissue damage is being transported by ambulance to City Hospital 2 of Belgorod. All necessary assistance is being provided. The father was not injured," Gladkov said on Telegram.Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Belgorod Kills 9-Year-Old Child, Injures Woman, Infant - Governor

09:17 GMT 14.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone attack on an apartment building in Russia’s Belgorod Region has killed a nine-year-old child and injured a woman and an infant, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.
"In the village of Maisky, as a result of a drone attack on an apartment building, the worst thing happened - a nine-year-old child died. The boy's mother and the second seven-month-old child, who were also in the house at the time of the attack, were wounded. A girl with a concussion is being taken by the emergency medical service team to the children's regional hospital. Her mother with a leg injury and soft tissue damage is being transported by ambulance to City Hospital 2 of Belgorod. All necessary assistance is being provided. The father was not injured," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drones attacks on civilian infrastructure as pure acts of terrorism that highlight criminal nature of Kiev regime.
Large-scale exercises of the Air Force and Air Defense troops of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 37 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
05:33 GMT
