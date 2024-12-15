https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/important-call-netanyahu-discusses-strategy-against-iran-and-hezbollah-with-trump-1121180871.html
'Important Call': Netanyahu Discusses Strategy Against Iran and Hezbollah With Trump
'Important Call': Netanyahu Discusses Strategy Against Iran and Hezbollah With Trump
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had held an "important" telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump about the need to ensure Israel's victory in the ongoing confrontation with Iran and its proxies in the region.
2024-12-15T17:52+0000
2024-12-15T17:52+0000
2024-12-15T17:52+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
donald trump
israel
hezbollah
hamas
lebanon
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:351:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6a5b4ddab5fa83a156c1fe90ea18dd.jpg
"I am telling Hezbollah and Iran explicitly: to prevent your efforts to harm us, we will continue to act against you for as long as necessary, in any area, at any time. I discussed this once again yesterday with my friend, US President-elect Donald Trump. This was a very warm, friendly and important talk. We discussed the need for Israel to achieve victory, and talked for a long time about our efforts to release our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office. Israel will never allow Hezbollah to rearm, he also said. Netanyahu added that Israel is constantly working on bringing the Hamas-held hostages back home and that "the less we talk about it, the better."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/trump-tells-netanyahu-he-will-try-to-bring-peace-to-middle-east-combat-anti-semitism-if-elected-1119525280.html
israel
lebanon
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0582de95e9ae37e81b7807561f6a61d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, middle east crisis, israel, us
benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, middle east crisis, israel, us
'Important Call': Netanyahu Discusses Strategy Against Iran and Hezbollah With Trump
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had held an "important" telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump about the need to ensure Israel's victory in the ongoing confrontation with Iran and its proxies in the region.
"I am telling Hezbollah and Iran explicitly: to prevent your efforts to harm us, we will continue to act against you for as long as necessary, in any area
, at any time. I discussed this once again yesterday with my friend
, US President-elect Donald Trump. This was a very warm, friendly and important talk. We discussed the need for Israel to achieve victory, and talked for a long time about our efforts to release our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office.
Israel will never allow Hezbollah to rearm, he also said.
Netanyahu added that Israel is constantly working on bringing the Hamas-held hostages back home and that "the less we talk about it, the better."