'Important Call': Netanyahu Discusses Strategy Against Iran and Hezbollah With Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had held an "important" telephone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump about the need to ensure Israel's victory in the ongoing confrontation with Iran and its proxies in the region.

"I am telling Hezbollah and Iran explicitly: to prevent your efforts to harm us, we will continue to act against you for as long as necessary, in any area, at any time. I discussed this once again yesterday with my friend, US President-elect Donald Trump. This was a very warm, friendly and important talk. We discussed the need for Israel to achieve victory, and talked for a long time about our efforts to release our hostages," Netanyahu said in a statement published by his office. Israel will never allow Hezbollah to rearm, he also said. Netanyahu added that Israel is constantly working on bringing the Hamas-held hostages back home and that "the less we talk about it, the better."

