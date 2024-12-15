https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/many-germans-would-like-to-move-to-russia-due-to-economic-reasons--german-politician-1121177906.html

Many Germans Would Like to Move to Russia Due to Economic Reasons – German Politician

Many German nationals are interested in moving to Russia due to the economic stability and reasonable migration policy in the country, chairman of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty Ralph Niemeyer told Ria Novosti.

"There is stability [in Russia] and there is employment. We now see full employment in the country, which means that anyone who is looking for work can find it. The issue of migration is also being handled better than in Europe, so migration is not uncontrolled. There are many foreign workers in Russia, but they are all working and contributing to society in some way. They are not just waiting for accommodation to be provided," Niemeyer said. The politician has compared the Russian migration policy to the European one, noting that many migrants who come to Germany do not contribute to the country's well-being. "That is why many people in Germany start to think, 'Perhaps there is a bright future for us in Russia and we would like to relocate there.' And I see that the Russian government is open to this idea, as they have made the process of moving, obtaining a work permit and settling in the country relatively easy. This is a very attractive prospect," Niemeyer said. At the same time, he believes that Russia could consider reducing the requirements for Russian language proficiency to attract migrants from Germany. Currently, foreigners need to have a fairly good command of the language in order to legally relocate, and the current requirement to study the language so thoroughly could alienate many Germans, Niemeyer argued. In early September, the German Interior Ministry said that the country would tighten controls at all of its land borders starting from September 16 to tackle irregular migration.

