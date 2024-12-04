https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/investments-in-russia-rising-for-3rd-year-in-row-despite-external-challenges--putin-1121089772.html

Investments in Russia Rising for 3rd Year in Row, Despite External Challenges – Putin

Investments in Russia Rising for 3rd Year in Row, Despite External Challenges – Putin

Sputnik International

Investments in fixed capital of Russian business are growing for the third year in a row, despite all the problems that arise or that are being created from outside, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2024-12-04T12:58+0000

2024-12-04T12:58+0000

2024-12-04T13:44+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121089613_0:128:3185:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_36cc6be39a4948bd77794d7fd00205f4.jpg

Investments in fixed capital of Russian business are growing for the third year in a row, despite all the problems that arise or that are being created from outside, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.Russia will continue to strengthen the capital market, support companies entering the stock exchange, the president added.Economy Growth Supported By High Added Value Industries Russia's GDP has grown by 4.1% in January-October this year, and the main growth is concentrated in manufacturing industries, in sectors with high added value, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.The Russian economy will grow by approximately 4% this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. Invest with Comfort on Russia’s Stock MarketRussia has invited investors from friendly countries to the country’s stock market, President Vladimir Putin stressed.Putin added that no one was forced to abandon the Russia market, and many Western companies have decided to stay despite pressure.Balanced Economic Policy in RussiaThe Russian cabinet of ministers and the Central Bank are pursuing a balanced policy, Putin underscored.Putin also noted that it is necessary to contain inflation in Russia, adding that coordinated actions of the Central Bank and the government are needed to curb inflation.All the elements of Russia's national digital infrastructure of the financial sector are formed and successfully operating, which is a serious competitive advantage for the Russian economy, Vladimir Putin added.The settlements using digital ruble in Russia should be possible nationwide from July 1, 2025, the Russian president added.Meanwhile, BRICS is trying to pay attention to the creation of a unified digital payment system.Healthy Business Climate in Russia Russia is among the leaders in terms of the quality of the business climate, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed.Russia seeks to strengthen economic sovereignty and technological leadership, Putin said.Disrupted Trade Ties Spurred Difficult Times in EurozoneThe problems of European economies are related not only to the loss of energy resources from Russia, but also to the disruption of trade ties and logistics, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained.The United States is not acting like an ally in the issue of energy relations with Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin added. No Special Treatment for Western Companies Coming BackRussia will not create special conditions for Western companies that want to return to the Russian market, but it will not hinder this desire either, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin noted that Russia will not prevent the return of Western companies to the Russian market.Hope for Rapprochement With Western Countries, Partnership With ChinaRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he hopes that there will be a normalization of relations with Western countries, as both parties have interest in this.Meanwhile, Russia is developing relations with China regardless of the events in Ukraine, as this country is a long-standing trade and economic partner of Russia.Vladimir Putin also recalled that Russia and Germany have enjoyed decades of good relations and mutual understanding.The Russian president also said that economic decisions should not be made for political reasons, adding that the level of sovereignty is of great importance.German carmaker Volkswagen should have never left Russia, as this "mistake" cost them profits, Putin added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, putin on russian economy, russian economy investments, high added value putin