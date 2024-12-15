https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/nearly-140-people-killed-in-afghanistan-in-2024-due-to-unexploded-mines---official-1121181642.html

Nearly 140 People Killed in Afghanistan in 2024 Due to Unexploded Mines - Official

Nearly 140 People Killed in Afghanistan in 2024 Due to Unexploded Mines - Official

Sputnik International

Unexploded mines in Afghanistan have claimed the lives of 137 people and injured another 333 people, including children, in 2024, the country's Directorate for Mine Action Coordination (DMAC) said on Sunday.

2024-12-15T23:41+0000

2024-12-15T23:41+0000

2024-12-16T04:02+0000

world

middle east

afghanistan

donald trump

al-qaeda

taliban

land mines

sappers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116302114_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_483d26c81c0f81762c208676408fb9fd.jpg

"Since the start of 2024, nearly 240 incidents have occurred nationwide, resulting in a total of 470 victims. Among them, 386 are children who have either been martyred or injured," DMAC Chief Nooruddin Rustamkhil was quoted as saying by the Tolo News portal. At the same time, nearly 60 square miles of land in Afghanistan were cleared of unexploded mines during the same period, the DMAC chief noted. There are 57 bomb disposal teams in the country that are also working to raise public awareness of the dangers of mines, he added. Earlier this year, the head of the international landmine clearance charity HALO Trust, James Cowan, said that Afghanistan was the leader in the number of demining specialists working in the country and that there were 2,235 deminers clearing its land from unexploded ordnance and mines.The war in Afghanistan was America’s longest war. Begun in late 2001, in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks on New York and Washington, the war is estimated to have cost taxpayers over $2.2 trillion (or about $300 million per day for almost 20 years), according to Brown University’s Costs of War project. As many as 100,000 Afghan civilians were killed in the conflict, as were 70,500+ Afghan security forces personnel, tens of thousands of Taliban fighters, over 3,500 US and coalition troops, and 4,000+ western mercenaries.In February 2020, the Trump administration signed a peace agreement with the Taliban, committing the US to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for a halt to militant attacks, and promises not to allow terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda* and Daesh (ISIS)* to operate on Taliban-controlled territories. The agreement also pledged the Taliban to engage in negotiations with what was then the Afghan government to bring peace to the war-torn nation.* Deemed a terrorist group in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/us-providing-ukraine-with-antipersonnel-mines-threatens-civilian-lives---human-rights-watch-1120947825.html

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

land mines, most mined country in the world, afghanistan war legacy, us war in afghanistan, us withdrawal from aghanistan,