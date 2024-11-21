https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/us-providing-ukraine-with-antipersonnel-mines-threatens-civilian-lives---human-rights-watch-1120947825.html
US Providing Ukraine With Antipersonnel Mines Threatens Civilian Lives - Human Rights Watch
US Providing Ukraine With Antipersonnel Mines Threatens Civilian Lives - Human Rights Watch
Sputnik International
The US sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to use in its conflict with Russia risks civilian lives and violates the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) non-governmental organization has said.
On Wednesday, two US officials told The Washington Post, that US President Joe Biden had approved sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine. The move reportedly comes as the US administration tries to help Kiev contain the advancement of Russian forces. One official said that Ukrainian lawmakers vowed not to use the mines in heavily populated areas. "President Biden's decision to transfer antipersonnel landmines risks civilian lives and sets back international efforts to eradicate these indiscriminate weapons... The US should reverse this reprehensible decision, which only increases the risk of civilian suffering in the short and long term," Mary Wareham, deputy crisis, conflict and arms director at the NGO was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The move also violates "the most successful humanitarian disarmament treaty of the past 25 years," HRW added in a statement. "By accepting and using antipersonnel mines, Ukraine risks further violating the Mine Ban Treaty," the statement read. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said it was hard to say if reports about Biden's approval of supply of anti-personnel mines to Kiev are true, adding that such move from outgoing US administration is not ruled out. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention was opened for signature in Ottawa in 1997. So far, 164 countries around the world have acceded to the convention. The United States, China, and Russia are among nations that are not parties to the treaty.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine to use in its conflict with Russia risks civilian lives and violates the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) non-governmental organization has said.
On Wednesday, two US officials told The Washington Post, that US President Joe Biden had approved sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine
. The move reportedly comes as the US administration tries to help Kiev contain the advancement of Russian forces. One official said that Ukrainian lawmakers vowed not to use the mines in heavily populated areas.
"President Biden's decision to transfer antipersonnel landmines risks civilian lives and sets back international efforts to eradicate these indiscriminate weapons... The US should reverse this reprehensible decision, which only increases the risk of civilian suffering in the short and long term," Mary Wareham, deputy crisis, conflict and arms director at the NGO was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The move also violates "the most successful humanitarian disarmament treaty of the past 25 years," HRW added in a statement.
"By accepting and using antipersonnel mines, Ukraine risks further violating the Mine Ban Treaty," the statement read.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said it was hard to say if reports about Biden's approval of supply of anti-personnel mines to Kiev are true, adding that such move from outgoing US administration is not ruled out.
Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention was opened for signature in Ottawa in 1997. So far, 164 countries around the world have acceded to the convention. The United States, China, and Russia are among nations that are not parties to the treaty.