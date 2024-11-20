https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/biden-greenlights-antipersonnel-land-mines-for-ukraine--reports-1120943146.html

Biden Greenlights Antipersonnel Land Mines for Ukraine – Reports

Biden Greenlights Antipersonnel Land Mines for Ukraine – Reports

American media outlets have already painted the reported move by the outgoing US president as a major U-turn on the White House’s mines-related policy.

US President Joe Biden has purportedly authorized the delivery of "nonpersistent" antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine in a move that aims to boost Kiev’s defenses against advancing Russian troops, according to the Washington Post.The reported decision means Biden has effectively undone his own policy given that in 2022, he reversed what he described as a "reckless" step by the Trump administration that allowed antipersonnel landmines' wider use.In a separate development last year, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN sent a letter to the Security Council accusing Kiev of using scatterable PFM-1 (Lepestok) land antipersonnel mines against civilians in Donbass.What are Antipersonnel Landmines?They are encased explosive charge buried below the surface of the ground, typically detonated automatically by pressure when a target steps on it."Nonpersistent" mines are designed to self-destruct or lose battery charge to render them inactive within days or weeks. Arms control experts warn that even these mines could pose a safety hazard.International Legislature Banning ThemAntipersonnel mines are seen as indiscriminate weapons, which can remain hazardous years after the end of a conflict, harming civilians.To date, a total of 164 countries, including Ukraine, have signed the treaty, with "millions of mines destroyed and thousands of square kilometers of land cleared" thanks to the document, per UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Reaction to Biden's Move Billionaire Elon Musk wrote on X that Biden "lost his mind," while Fox News described the outgoing POTUS’ decision as "yet another escalation in the conflict with Russia ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration."CNN in turn pointed out that the move is "another major policy shift" by Biden.

ukraine

