Biden Greenlights Antipersonnel Land Mines for Ukraine – Reports
American media outlets have already painted the reported move by the outgoing US president as a major U-turn on the White House’s mines-related policy.
US President Joe Biden has purportedly authorized the delivery of "nonpersistent" antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine in a move that aims to boost Kiev’s defenses against advancing Russian troops, according to the Washington Post.The reported decision means Biden has effectively undone his own policy given that in 2022, he reversed what he described as a "reckless" step by the Trump administration that allowed antipersonnel landmines' wider use.In a separate development last year, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN sent a letter to the Security Council accusing Kiev of using scatterable PFM-1 (Lepestok) land antipersonnel mines against civilians in Donbass.What are Antipersonnel Landmines?They are encased explosive charge buried below the surface of the ground, typically detonated automatically by pressure when a target steps on it."Nonpersistent" mines are designed to self-destruct or lose battery charge to render them inactive within days or weeks. Arms control experts warn that even these mines could pose a safety hazard.International Legislature Banning ThemAntipersonnel mines are seen as indiscriminate weapons, which can remain hazardous years after the end of a conflict, harming civilians.To date, a total of 164 countries, including Ukraine, have signed the treaty, with "millions of mines destroyed and thousands of square kilometers of land cleared" thanks to the document, per UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Reaction to Biden's Move Billionaire Elon Musk wrote on X that Biden "lost his mind," while Fox News described the outgoing POTUS’ decision as "yet another escalation in the conflict with Russia ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration."CNN in turn pointed out that the move is "another major policy shift" by Biden.
US President Joe Biden has purportedly authorized the delivery of "nonpersistent" antipersonnel land mines to Ukraine in a move that aims to boost Kiev’s defenses against advancing Russian troops
, according to the Washington Post
.
The reported decision means Biden has effectively undone his own policy given that in 2022, he reversed what he described as a "reckless" step by the Trump administration that allowed antipersonnel landmines' wider use.
"It will put more civilians at risk of being injured by unexploded mines, and is unnecessary from a military perspective," Biden said at the time.
In a separate development last year, Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN sent a letter to the Security Council accusing Kiev of using scatterable PFM-1 (Lepestok) land antipersonnel mines
against civilians in Donbass.
What are Antipersonnel Landmines?
They are encased explosive charge buried below the surface of the ground, typically detonated automatically by pressure when a target steps on it.
The device causes damage by direct blast effect or fragments, or both. Such mines are deadly or result in severe injuries, particularly amputations, as well as eye and hearing damage.
"Nonpersistent" mines are designed to self-destruct or lose battery charge to render them inactive within days or weeks. Arms control experts warn that even these mines could pose a safety hazard.
International Legislature Banning Them
Antipersonnel mines are seen as indiscriminate weapons, which can remain hazardous years after the end of a conflict, harming civilians.
The 1997 Ottawa Convention, also known as the Mine Ban Treaty, prohibits the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of antipersonnel mines.
To date, a total of 164 countries, including Ukraine, have signed the treaty, with "millions of mines destroyed and thousands of square kilometers of land cleared" thanks to the document, per UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Billionaire Elon Musk wrote on X that Biden "lost his mind," while Fox News described the outgoing POTUS’ decision as "yet another escalation in the conflict with Russia
ahead of President-elect Trump's inauguration."
CNN in turn pointed out that the move is "another major policy shift" by Biden.