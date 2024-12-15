https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/one-in-five-germans-want-afd-candidate-alice-weidel-to-become-chancellor---poll-1121179587.html
One in Five Germans Want AfD Candidate Alice Weidel to Become Chancellor - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-one percent of Germans want Alice Weidel, a candidate from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, to become the country's federal chancellor, while another 21% support opposition CDU/CSU bloc candidate Friedrich Merz, a survey conducted by the INSA pollster for the Bild newspaper showed on Sunday.
Only 16% support incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), and 13% said they would be happy to see incumbent Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of The Greens as the head of the German government.
Furthermore, 63% of the respondents added that they did not trust Scholz
, while 66% said they were unhappy with his performance.
The poll was conducted from December 12-13 among 1,001 Germans. The margin of error was not provided.
Scholz's three-party government imploded
in early November after he fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the Free Democratic Party leader, citing his unwillingness to greenlight an increase in the aid to Ukraine simultaneously with an increase in domestic spending.