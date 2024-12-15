International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out the possibility of entering into a coalition after the parliamentary elections with the recently created Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice (BSW) party.
"This is hardly imaginable given the topics that BSW calls for," Scholz said at the SPD congress, as quoted by media. In particular, the chancellor pointed out the differences in their positions on the issue of supporting Ukraine. The BSW was founded in January of this year. In the Bundestag, the party is represented by ten members who left The Left (Die Linke) party. In the European Parliament elections last summer, the BSW won 6.2% of the vote, and the party also came in third in elections in three federal states in the east of the country. Party leader Sahra Wagenknecht regularly calls for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and an end to arms supplies to Kiev.
Scholz Rules Out Coalition With Wagenknecht at Federal Level

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out the possibility of entering into a coalition after the parliamentary elections with the recently created Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice (BSW) party.
"This is hardly imaginable given the topics that BSW calls for," Scholz said at the SPD congress, as quoted by media.
In particular, the chancellor pointed out the differences in their positions on the issue of supporting Ukraine.
"We are in favor of not leaving Ukraine alone," the chancellor explained.
The BSW was founded in January of this year. In the Bundestag, the party is represented by ten members who left The Left (Die Linke) party. In the European Parliament elections last summer, the BSW won 6.2% of the vote, and the party also came in third in elections in three federal states in the east of the country. Party leader Sahra Wagenknecht regularly calls for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and an end to arms supplies to Kiev.
