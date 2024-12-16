https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/canadas-finance-minister-freeland-resigns-over-rift-with-trudeau-1121191562.html

Canada’s Finance Minister Freeland Resigns Over Rift With Trudeau

Canada’s Finance Minister Freeland Resigns Over Rift With Trudeau

Sputnik International

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday that she is going to resign, citing differences with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over major spending decisions.

2024-12-16T14:58+0000

2024-12-16T14:58+0000

2024-12-16T14:58+0000

americas

us

chrystia freeland

justin trudeau

donald trump

canada

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106762/12/1067621206_0:0:3166:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_9e33b2a7e5b7b0e6feed558c695a4268.jpg

"On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet," Freeland said in a letter to Trudeau. Freeland admitted that she and Trudeau have been "at odds" for the past number of weeks about the best path forward for Canada. In her resignation letter, she described the incoming Trump administration's policy of "aggressive economic nationalism," including a threat of 25% tariffs, as a "grave challenge." "We need to take this threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today," Freeland stated. She also defended her "strenuous efforts" this fall to manage Canada's spending in ways that gives the nation the flexibility it will need to meet the "serious challenges presented by the United States."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220228/canadian-deputy-prime-minister-sharesthen-deletesphoto-holding-fascist-banner-at-ukraine-protest-1093464399.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chrystia freeland, justin trudeau, canada, us, us tariff threats, canada economy