Foreign Peacekeepers in Ukraine? European Politicians are at Loggerheads
Foreign Peacekeepers in Ukraine? European Politicians are at Loggerheads
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier pledged not to send peacekeeping troops into a potential demilitarized zone in Ukraine in case of a possible ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently sat down with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss the possible deployment of a foreign peacekeeping force in Ukraine, in what followed the Paris talks on the matter between US President-elect Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.The developments come as some senior European politicians seem to be at odds over the issue. Who is backing or opposing the scheme?"Yes"EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas: Soldiers from EU countries could one day serve in Ukraine, so "I think we should really not rule anything out."German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: "Of course everything that serves peace in the future" would be "supported by the German side with every effort."Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius: "We are preparing, we're considering scenarios, but we are doing so in complete confidentiality.""No"Friedrich Merz, potentially Germany's next chancellor: Talk of a German peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is "irresponsible."Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz: Sending Polish troops to Ukraine is "out of the question at this point." "Various scenarios are on the table. We will proceed as an alliance. NATO must play a key role here, not individual countries."Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "I want to cut short speculation on the presence of troops from this or that country in Ukraine after a possible peace agreement or in the case of a ceasefire. We discussed it, and decisions on any actions will be taken in Warsaw, only in Warsaw. And for the moment nothing like that is planned."Macron, meanwhile, remains on the horns of a dilemma, where he is facing pressure from the US and the EU's apparent reluctance to further be involved in the Ukrainian conflict.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier pledged not to send peacekeeping troops into a potential demilitarized zone in Ukraine in case of a possible ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently sat down with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss the possible deployment of a foreign peacekeeping force in Ukraine, in what followed the Paris talks on the matter between US President-elect Donald Trump
and Volodymyr Zelensky.
The developments come as some senior European politicians seem to be at odds over the issue. Who is backing or opposing the scheme?
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas: Soldiers from EU countries could one day serve in Ukraine, so "I think we should really not rule anything out."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock:
"Of course everything that serves peace in the future" would be "supported by the German side
with every effort."
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius: "We are preparing, we're considering scenarios, but we are doing so in complete confidentiality."
Friedrich Merz, potentially Germany’s next chancellor: Talk of a German peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is "irresponsible."
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz: Sending Polish troops to Ukraine is "out of the question at this point." “Various scenarios are on the table. We will proceed as an alliance. NATO must play a key role here, not individual countries."
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "I want to cut short speculation on the presence of troops from this or that country in Ukraine after a possible peace agreement or in the case of a ceasefire. We discussed it, and decisions on any actions will be taken in Warsaw, only in Warsaw. And for the moment nothing like that is planned."
Macron, meanwhile, remains on the horns of a dilemma, where he is facing pressure from the US and the EU’s apparent reluctance to further be involved in the Ukrainian conflict.