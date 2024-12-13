https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/foreign-peacekeepers-in-ukraine-european-politicians-are-at-loggerheads-1121161340.html

Foreign Peacekeepers in Ukraine? European Politicians are at Loggerheads

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier pledged not to send peacekeeping troops into a potential demilitarized zone in Ukraine in case of a possible ceasefire between Kiev and Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently sat down with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss the possible deployment of a foreign peacekeeping force in Ukraine, in what followed the Paris talks on the matter between US President-elect Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.The developments come as some senior European politicians seem to be at odds over the issue. Who is backing or opposing the scheme?"Yes"German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: "Of course everything that serves peace in the future" would be "supported by the German side with every effort."Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius: "We are preparing, we're considering scenarios, but we are doing so in complete confidentiality.""No"Friedrich Merz, potentially Germany’s next chancellor: Talk of a German peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is "irresponsible."Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz: Sending Polish troops to Ukraine is "out of the question at this point." “Various scenarios are on the table. We will proceed as an alliance. NATO must play a key role here, not individual countries."Macron, meanwhile, remains on the horns of a dilemma, where he is facing pressure from the US and the EU’s apparent reluctance to further be involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

