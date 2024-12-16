https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/new-drone-warfare-branch-proposed-for-russian-armed-forces-1121188320.html

New Drone Warfare Branch Proposed for Russian Armed Forces

Russia is set to establish a new branch of its armed forces dedicated to unmanned systems, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced at an expanded session of the Defense Ministry board.

"In accordance with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's directive, we propose creating a new branch of the military - the 'Unmanned Systems Forces,'" Belousov stated. He added that the formation of this new branch could be completed by the third quarter of 2025, pending approval.The initiative follows President Vladimir Putin's earlier call to increase the production of drones and robotic systems. Putin also emphasized the need to continue improving the combat and operational capabilities of unmanned systems to meet modern military demands.

