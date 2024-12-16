https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/new-drone-warfare-branch-proposed-for-russian-armed-forces-1121188320.html
New Drone Warfare Branch Proposed for Russian Armed Forces
Russia is set to establish a new branch of its armed forces dedicated to unmanned systems, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced at an expanded session of the Defense Ministry board.
The initiative follows President Vladimir Putin's earlier call to increase the production of drones and robotic systems. Putin also emphasized the need to continue improving the combat and operational capabilities of unmanned systems to meet modern military demands.
11:35 GMT 16.12.2024 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 16.12.2024)
"In accordance with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's directive, we propose creating a new branch of the military - the 'Unmanned Systems Forces,'" Belousov stated.
He added that the formation of this new branch could be completed by the third quarter of 2025, pending approval.
The initiative follows President Vladimir Putin's earlier call to increase the production of drones
and robotic systems.
"It is necessary to scale up the production of unmanned systems of various classes and types. At the start of the special military operation, we faced challenges in this area, including costly and complex models. Today, thousands of drones with different purposes are being delivered to the troops daily," Putin said during the session.
Putin also emphasized the need to continue improving the combat and operational capabilities of unmanned systems
to meet modern military demands.