Taiwan and Philippines Poised to Obtain Advanced US Weapons Under Trump as China Fumes
Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
Taiwan plans to purchase a massive package of US weapons to show the new Trump administration that Taipei is "serious" about protecting the island from China, the Financial Times (FT) cited unnamed sources as saying.The package could include an Aegis destroyer, the Lockheed Martin vessels, advanced Hawkeye airborne radar systems and a number of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, according to the sources.The information comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry vowed last month to retaliate against the US’ move to approve almost $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, which included the national advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) and radars. Beijing says its sovereignty over Taiwan is indisputable and slams any US attempt to supply weaponry to the island.In a separate development, the Philippines is likewise mulling buying an intermediate-range missile launcher, known as Typhon, which the US brought to the country in April for bilateral military drills, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told the FT.China denounced Typhon’s initial deployment and subsequent extension as "provocative" and "destabilizing." The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between Beijing, Manila and several other countries.
Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
Taiwan plans to purchase a massive package of US weapons
to show the new Trump administration that Taipei is "serious" about protecting the island from China, the Financial Times
(FT) cited unnamed sources as saying.
The package could include an Aegis destroyer
, the Lockheed Martin vessels, advanced Hawkeye airborne radar systems and a number of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets, according to the sources.
At the end of the day, Taiwan may receive 60 F-35 fighters, four advanced Hawkeyes, 400 Patriot missiles, plus 10 retired warships, like Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Perry-class frigates. The package would reportedly be worth more than $15 billion. Neither Taipei nor Washington has commented on the matter yet.
The information comes after the Chinese Foreign Ministry vowed last month to retaliate against the US’ move to approve almost $2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, which included the national advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) and radars. Beijing says its sovereignty over Taiwan
is indisputable and slams any US attempt to supply weaponry to the island.
In a separate development, the Philippines is likewise mulling buying an intermediate-range missile launcher, known as Typhon, which the US brought to the country in April for bilateral military drills, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told the FT.
He added that the launcher would "increase deterrence" by complementing the BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles that the Philippines earlier procured from India.
China denounced Typhon’s initial deployment and subsequent extension as "provocative" and "destabilizing." The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea
has been the subject of disputes between Beijing, Manila and several other countries.