Top US Universities Urge Foreign Students to Return Before Trump's Inauguration - Reports

Top US Universities Urge Foreign Students to Return Before Trump's Inauguration - Reports

Top US universities are asking their international students leaving the country during winter break to return to the United States before the inauguration of Donald Trump, who won the presidential election, on January 20, 2025, amid his loud statements about restricting migration, the Axios portal reported.

2024-12-16

Earlier, the media reported that Trump intends to make a "furor" by signing more than 25 executive orders and directives on the first day of his return to the White House on January 20 to significantly change government policy in the areas of migration, energy, education and other areas. At least ten universities, mostly on the East Coast, including the University of Southern California, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told international students to return to the United States before the inauguration on January 20, the publication said. The portal has obtained a letter from the University of Southern California addressed to international students, which states that they must show up for classes on January 13, which is especially important because the new presidential administration will begin work on January 20 and may issue one or more executive orders affecting entry into the United States and visa services. Trump said in November that he intended to implement a program of mass deportations of immigrants who had entered the US illegally, which involves declaring a state of emergency and deploying military resources. Deportations were one of the key themes of his election campaign. During his first term, Trump already declared a state of emergency in order to use Pentagon funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico. Trump, who already served as US President from 2017-2021, won the presidential election, which took place on November 5. He became the first US politician since the 19th century to return to the White House after a four-year hiatus. Trump's victory was announced by all leading media outlets involved in vote counting: the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN, NBC, ABC, and CBS. The Electoral College from the states must vote for candidates in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The inauguration will take place on January 20.

