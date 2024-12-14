https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/did-trump-fulfill-his-2016-campaign-promises-a-reality-check-1121168899.html

Did Trump Fulfill His 2016 Campaign Promises? A Reality Check

US President-elect Donald Trump earlier pointed out that allowing the Kiev regime to strike deep into Russian territory would lead to an escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently noted that while Donald Trump's statement on the Ukraine conflict aligns with Russia's position, it's too early to draw conclusions on how the US president-elect will approach the issue once in office. Why is there skepticism in Moscow about Trump’s statements? To understand this, let's look at some key promises he made during his previous election campaign and how - or if - they were fulfilled.Border Wall Promise: To build a wall on the US-Mexico border to address migrant flows and force Mexico to reimburse the cost. Outcome: Partly delivered. Under Trump’s administration, 453 miles of border barriers were built, but only 47 miles were in areas where no previous barriers existed.Economy• Promise: To stimulate the US economy by 4% annually. Outcome: Partly delivered. In 2018, GDP growth was 2.9%, below the target.• Promise: To reduce national debt.Outcome: Not delivered.• Promise: To revitalize industry. Outcome: Partly delivered. Congress allocated $21 billion for infrastructure spending, far below the $1.5 trillion Trump initially called for.• Promise: To impose import tariffs.Outcome: Delivered.MigrationPromise: To deport all illegal migrants from the US. Outcome: Partly delivered. Trump deported many, but didn't achieve the goal of removing all illegal migrants.InfrastructurePromise: To restore the US infrastructure. Outcome: Not delivered.Hillary ClintonPromise: To imprison former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Outcome: Not delivered.HealthcarePromise: To reform the healthcare system and repeal Obamacare, the government health insurance program for low-income Americans. Outcome: Not delivered.Foreign policyPromise: to degrade ISIS*, tighten sanctions on North Korea and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Outcome: Delivered.*a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

