What Are Ukraine's Top 10 Minerals?
The Kiev regime is trying to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration by offering concessions on Ukraine's critical mineral deposits – valued up to $11.5 trillion, according to the New York Times.
So, what are the top 10 natural resources and why are they so important?
Lithium: Ukraine has an estimated 500,000 tons of lithium reserves. The mineral is key to making batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). Two of Ukraine's major lithium deposits are now under Russian control in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.
Titanium: The US Geological Survey estimates Ukraine's titanium reserves at 8.4 million tons, primarily in the central regions. Titanium is crucial to the military, aerospace, medical, automotive and marine industries.
Gallium: Ukraine was the world's third-largest producer, generating around 4 tonnes of gallium annually. Gallium, found in small concentrations in other metal ores, is vital for semiconductors and LEDs.
Manganese: Estimated reserves of about 140 million tonnes of manganese are concentrated in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions – the second now part of Russia. Manganese improves the strength and workability of steel and other alloys.
Beryllium: Ukraine has proven reserves of 5,515 tons, primarily in the northwestern Zhitomir region. Beryllium is essential for the nuclear power, military, aerospace, acoustic and electronic industries.
Graphite: Ukraine holds 17.9 million tons of graphite, concentrated in the Zhitomir, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions. The Pryazovsky site is now in Russia's Zaporozhye. Graphite is critical for producing telecommunications, medical and military equipment.
Uranium: According to the 2022 IAEA estimate, Ukraine's uranium deposits amount to around 185,400 tonnes, found in the Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Uranium is vital for nuclear energy production.
Nickel: With deposits estimated at 215,000 tons, nickel is found in the Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions. It is a key component in lithium-ion batteries used in EVs.
Cobalt: Ukraine's cobalt deposits are estimated at 8,800 tons, mostly in the Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Cobalt is essential for lithium-ion battery cathodes and the petrochemical industry.
Iron Ore: Ukraine has around 30 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves, primarily in the Dnepropetrovsk region, which accounts for 90% of the country's iron ore production. Iron ore is the primary material for steel production.