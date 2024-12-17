https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/china-to-deepen-cooperation-with-russia-in-2025-1121195804.html
China to Deepen Cooperation With Russia in 2025
China intends to deepen cooperation with Russia in 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
"We will deepen comprehensive strategic interaction between China and Russia and pragmatic cooperation in all areas," Wang said during a conference on China's diplomacy and global affairs in 2024. He added that Beijing would also promote the steady advancement of China-EU relations toward independence, mutual achievements and benefits for the entire world. The top diplomat mentioned that Beijing hoped the new United States administration would make the right choice by moving towards China, removing obstacles and striving for the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.
"We will deepen comprehensive strategic interaction between China and Russia
and pragmatic cooperation in all areas," Wang said during a conference on China's diplomacy and global affairs in 2024.
He added that Beijing would also promote the steady advancement of China-EU relations toward independence, mutual achievements and benefits for the entire world.
"Amid global instabilities and conflicts China will firmly act as a force for peace," Wang said.
The top diplomat mentioned that Beijing hoped the new United States administration would make the right choice by moving towards China, removing obstacles and striving for the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.