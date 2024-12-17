https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/ex-pentagon-analyst-kirillovs-murder-linked-to-exposure-of-us-ukraine-bio-research-1121200952.html
Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Kirillov’s Murder Linked to Exposure of US-Ukraine Bio Research
The assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Troops of Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense, is definitely an act of terror, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense of the Russian armed forces and his assistant were killed in a bomb blast outside a residential block in Moscow on Tuesday morning.
The assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
, head of Russia's Troops of Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense, is definitely an act of terror, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.
“[The perpetrators] plant the bomb in a scooter
, put it outside of his apartment and then detonated. That's terrorism,” he said.
The fact that the attack took place in Moscow and that the perpetrators knew where Kirillov lived, suggests significant planning and coordination, raising questions about the possible involvement of Ukrainian operatives or Russian individuals working on Ukraine's behalf.
Maloof said Kirillov’s role in revealing Ukraine’s involvement in US-backed chemical and biological research made him a target.
"What he has been doing is revealing the extent to which Ukraine has been involved in illegal US chemical and biological research," Maloof explained, noting the sensitive nature of the revelations.
“And I know it was very sensitive because Victoria Nuland, in testimony before Congress last year, I believe it was, said that it would it would not be good if Russia was able to take over some of the sites because of what the sites contain,” he added.
“What is it that the United States is doing in those research labs that that when she was a member of the Biden administration, did not want revealed?” Maloof asked. “Kirillov was the one who exposed this that chemical, biological research was ongoing in those labs.”