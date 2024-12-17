International
French Poll Reveals Majority Want Political Reform and End to Macron's Presidency
French Poll Reveals Majority Want Political Reform and End to Macron's Presidency
A total of 74% of the French disapprove of President Emmanuel Macron and 52% of respondents said a president should not have the right to run for more than one term, according to a poll conducted by the Odoxa research company for the French newspaper La Depeche.
Among supporters of the right-wing National Rally party, 94% disapproved of the president's actions, while 86% of supporters of the left-wing France Unbowed said the same. At the same time, 24% of respondents said they supported the current president. The French are extremely concerned about the political crisis in the country and are calling for major administrative reforms, with 56% of respondents believing that a transition to the Sixth Republic is necessary, the poll showed. According to the survey, supporters of centrist parties prefer former prime ministers Michel Barnier and Edouard Philippe. Philippe ranks first in French political preferences with 36% of the vote, followed by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella of the National Rally (35%), while former prime ministers Gabriel Attal and Michel Barnier are supported by 32% and 30%, respectively. Meanwhile, 24% of respondents have a positive opinion of the newly appointed prime minister, Francois Bayrou. The poll was conducted online on December 11-12 and involved 1,005 people. The margin of error was not given.
17:00 GMT 17.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 74% of the French disapprove of President Emmanuel Macron and 52% of respondents said a president should not have the right to run for more than one term, according to a poll conducted by the Odoxa research company for the French newspaper La Depeche.
Among supporters of the right-wing National Rally party, 94% disapproved of the president's actions, while 86% of supporters of the left-wing France Unbowed said the same.
At the same time, 24% of respondents said they supported the current president.
The French are extremely concerned about the political crisis in the country and are calling for major administrative reforms, with 56% of respondents believing that a transition to the Sixth Republic is necessary, the poll showed.
According to the survey, supporters of centrist parties prefer former prime ministers Michel Barnier and Edouard Philippe. Philippe ranks first in French political preferences with 36% of the vote, followed by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella of the National Rally (35%), while former prime ministers Gabriel Attal and Michel Barnier are supported by 32% and 30%, respectively.
Meanwhile, 24% of respondents have a positive opinion of the newly appointed prime minister, Francois Bayrou.
The poll was conducted online on December 11-12 and involved 1,005 people. The margin of error was not given.
