Is West About to Get Another ‘Lame Duck’ President as French Gov’t Faces Collapse?
Is West About to Get Another ‘Lame Duck’ President as French Gov’t Faces Collapse?
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who formed a minority government in September after France's snap parliamentary elections in summer, is now facing a no-confidence vote.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who formed a minority government in September after France's snap parliamentary elections in summer, is now facing a no-confidence vote. Here's What Happened Barnier used executive powers under Article 49.3 of the French constitution to force a bill on social security financing through parliament without a vote. The bill sought to deliver an estimated €60 billion ($62. 9 billion) in tax rises and spending cuts. Even after Barnier scrapped a previously planned hike in electricity tax and plans for a more stringent prescription drug reimbursement policy, the bill was rejected by the opposition parties. Both the left-wing coalition NFP and Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally (RN) party announced they would file separate censure motions, with the confidence vote presumably set for Wednesday.Mathilde Panot, president of the left-wing opposition party France Unbowed (LFI), said on Monday that "We are now experiencing political chaos as a result of both Barnier's government and Emmanuel Macron's presidency." Marine Le Pen told reporters:What Will Happen Next?If the no-confidence vote succeeds, Barnier will have to tender his resignation. The French government can remain in caretaker capacity while President Emmanuel Macron faces the challenge of picking a new PM with cross-party appeal.
Is West About to Get Another ‘Lame Duck’ President as French Gov’t Faces Collapse?

10:02 GMT 03.12.2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
France has faced a protracted political crisis since President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) on June 9 and called snap elections after Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally (RN) party's triumph in the elections to the European Parliament.
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who formed a minority government in September after France's snap parliamentary elections in summer, is now facing a no-confidence vote.

Here’s What Happened

Barnier used executive powers under Article 49.3 of the French constitution to force a bill on social security financing through parliament without a vote. The bill sought to deliver an estimated €60 billion ($62. 9 billion) in tax rises and spending cuts. Even after Barnier scrapped a previously planned hike in electricity tax and plans for a more stringent prescription drug reimbursement policy, the bill was rejected by the opposition parties.
Both the left-wing coalition NFP and Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally (RN) party announced they would file separate censure motions, with the confidence vote presumably set for Wednesday.
Mathilde Panot, president of the left-wing opposition party France Unbowed (LFI), said on Monday that "We are now experiencing political chaos as a result of both Barnier's government and Emmanuel Macron's presidency."
Marine Le Pen told reporters:
"The French have had enough... Maybe they thought with Michel Barnier things would get better, but they were even worse."

What Will Happen Next?

If the no-confidence vote succeeds, Barnier will have to tender his resignation.
The French government can remain in caretaker capacity while President Emmanuel Macron faces the challenge of picking a new PM with cross-party appeal.
