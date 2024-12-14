https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/almost-70-of-french-doubt-new-prime-minister-will-restore-political-stability-1121168137.html
Almost 70% of French Doubt New Prime Minister Will Restore Political Stability
Almost 70% of French believe that new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will not be able to restore political stability in the country, a survey conducted by the Elabe pollster for the BFMTV broadcaster showed on Saturday.
President Emmanuel Macron appointed 73-year-old centrist Bayrou, the leader of the Modem party, as prime minister on Friday. As many as 67% of French doubt that Bayrou's government will be able to restore political stability in the country, while 52% think he will fail to form a politically inclusive cabinet and achieve an agreement with the opposition on the 2025 state budget bill. The poll was conducted on December 13 among 1,009 adult French. The margin of error is not provided. The French parliament ousted Bayrou's predecessor Michel Barnier, of The Republicans party, in a vote of no confidence on December 4 after he bypassed the parliament to push through a social security draft budget for 2025. The bill envisioned an austerity regime, including public spending cuts of 40 billion euros ($42 billion), with another 20 billion euros to be raised through tax increases. Barnier defended the draft budget, saying it aimed to reduce public debt, which has reached 3.2 trillion euros, or 112% of the GDP, by taxing corporations and the rich. He planned to reduce the budget deficit from an estimated 6.1% of the GDP to 5% in 2025 and 3% by 2029.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 70% of French believe that new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will not be able to restore political stability in the country, a survey conducted by the Elabe pollster for the BFMTV broadcaster showed on Saturday.
President Emmanuel Macron appointed 73-year-old centrist Bayrou
, the leader of the Modem party, as prime minister on Friday.
As many as 67% of French doubt that Bayrou's government will be able to restore political stability in the country
, while 52% think he will fail to form a politically inclusive cabinet and achieve an agreement with the opposition on the 2025 state budget bill.
The poll was conducted on December 13 among 1,009 adult French. The margin of error is not provided.
The French parliament ousted Bayrou's predecessor Michel Barnier
, of The Republicans party, in a vote of no confidence on December 4 after he bypassed the parliament to push through a social security draft budget for 2025. The bill envisioned an austerity regime, including public spending cuts of 40 billion euros ($42 billion), with another 20 billion euros to be raised through tax increases.
Barnier defended the draft budget, saying it aimed to reduce public debt, which has reached 3.2 trillion euros, or 112% of the GDP, by taxing corporations and the rich. He planned to reduce the budget deficit from an estimated 6.1% of the GDP to 5% in 2025 and 3% by 2029.