New York Judge Rules Trump Not Eligible for Immunity in Hush Money Case
02:40 GMT 17.12.2024 (Updated: 03:41 GMT 17.12.2024)
MOSCOW, December 17 (Sputnik) - New York Judge Juan Merchan denied the appeal of US President-elect Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment in the the case against Trump in the case of hush-money payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
In May, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.
"This Court further finds that the evidence related to the preserved claims relate entirely to unofficial conduct and thus, receive no immunity protections," the judge said in his decision, "Defendant's motion to dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury verdict pursuant to CPL 330.30(1) is denied."
The US presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will certify the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.