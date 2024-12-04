https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/domino-effect-trump-lawyers-mention-hunter-biden-pardon-to-scrap-hush-money-case-1121088608.html

Domino Effect? Trump Lawyers Mention Hunter Biden Pardon to Scrap ‘Hush Money’ Case

Outgoing US President Joe Biden and other White House officials have repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office.

Donald Trump’s defense lawyers have cited Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter to argue that the US president-elect’s New York "hush money" conviction should be annulled.In a court filing, attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove recalled that when recently announcing the pardon, the outgoing US president argued that his son was "selectively, and unfairly prosecuted" and "treated differently", allegedly due to “raw politics" that "has infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice."Biden repeatedly pledged he would not pardon his son, who was convicted of tax evasion and lying on official paperwork that he hadn't previously been addicted to drugs before buying a gun at two separate trials.Trump, who was earlier convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a “hush money” payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, asserts that his prosecution was politically motivated.

