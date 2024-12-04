International
Domino Effect? Trump Lawyers Mention Hunter Biden Pardon to Scrap ‘Hush Money’ Case
Domino Effect? Trump Lawyers Mention Hunter Biden Pardon to Scrap ‘Hush Money’ Case
Sputnik International
Outgoing US President Joe Biden and other White House officials have repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office.
Donald Trump’s defense lawyers have cited Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter to argue that the US president-elect’s New York "hush money" conviction should be annulled.In a court filing, attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove recalled that when recently announcing the pardon, the outgoing US president argued that his son was "selectively, and unfairly prosecuted" and "treated differently", allegedly due to “raw politics" that "has infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice."Biden repeatedly pledged he would not pardon his son, who was convicted of tax evasion and lying on official paperwork that he hadn't previously been addicted to drugs before buying a gun at two separate trials.Trump, who was earlier convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a “hush money” payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, asserts that his prosecution was politically motivated.
Domino Effect? Trump Lawyers Mention Hunter Biden Pardon to Scrap ‘Hush Money’ Case

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden and other White House officials repeatedly stated that he would not pardon his son before leaving office.
Donald Trump’s defense lawyers have cited Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter to argue that the US president-elect’s New York "hush money" conviction should be annulled.
In a court filing, attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove recalled that when recently announcing the pardon, the outgoing US president argued that his son was "selectively, and unfairly prosecuted" and "treated differently", allegedly due to “raw politics" that "has infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice."

"Since [Manhattan] DA [District Attorney Alvin] Bragg took office, he has engaged in ‘precisely the type of political theater’ that President Biden condemned," the lawyers wrote. They insisted that the Trump case was also tainted by "contrived, defective and unprecedented legal theory" and should now be immediately dismissed.

Biden repeatedly pledged he would not pardon his son, who was convicted of tax evasion and lying on official paperwork that he hadn't previously been addicted to drugs before buying a gun at two separate trials.
Trump, who was earlier convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a “hush money” payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, asserts that his prosecution was politically motivated.
