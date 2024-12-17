https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/russias-cutting-edge-tracked-drone-bolsters-soldier-safety-on-the-battlefield-1121198624.html

Russia's Cutting-Edge Tracked Drone Bolsters Soldier Safety on the Battlefield

Rostec has unveiled the latest iteration of its tracked ground drone, Depesha, designed to deliver essential logistical and combat support in the field.

This new model is equipped with a fiber-optic control system that renders it entirely resistant to electronic warfare countermeasures, making it immune to jamming and interference.The Depesha drone can carry payloads of 100, 200, and 500 kilograms, with deployed models already demonstrating outstanding performance in real combat situations. Its versatility allows it to perform various tasks, including delivering ammunition, transporting supplies, conducting reconnaissance, and providing fire support.As Yevtushenko emphasizes, the primary goal of these drones is to "save the lives of our soldiers." By undertaking high-risk tasks typically assigned to personnel, the Depesha drone significantly reduces casualties and enhances the overall safety of military operations.With this latest modification, Rostec continues to advance military technology, ensuring that armed forces are equipped with the most sophisticated and reliable systems to address contemporary challenges.

