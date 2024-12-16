https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/what-drones-will-new-russias-unmanned-systems-troops-operate-1121193056.html
What Drones Will New Russia's Unmanned Systems Troops Operate?
The creation of the 'Unmanned Systems Forces,' announced by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on December 16, follows the formation of several units armed with drones.
The pundit noted that First-Person View (FPV) UAVs have been increasingly used on the front line in Ukraine. These include the Ovod (Gadfly) and Upyr, which can carry munitions such as RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launcher warheads and fragmentation grenades. Kornev also highlighted the operational-tactical Lancet loitering munition with an X-wing design, which functions like a guided air-to-surface missile, destroying itself upon impact. Depending on the model, it can reach speeds of 80 to 110 km/h, strike at distances of 40 to 70 km, and carry up to 5 kg of explosives. While the Orion is designed for aerial reconnaissance, the Inokhodets is an armed UAV capable of carrying 200 kg of payload including reconnaissance equipment and weapons. Other systems that have gained prominence on the Ukrainian battlefield include:
Those units require support of the ministry, including training, supply and staffing, Dmitry Kornev, founder of the Military Russia analytical portal, told Sputnik.
"One of the effective ways to solve this problem is to create a separate branch of the military, which will ensure the solution of the tasks that the armed forces face in providing and using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles anywhere," Kornev explained, suggesting that the branch will be part of the Russian ground forces.
What Combat and Surveillance Drones Would the New Unit Operate?
The pundit noted that First-Person View (FPV) UAVs
have been increasingly used on the front line in Ukraine. These include the Ovod (Gadfly) and Upyr, which can carry munitions such as RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launcher warheads and fragmentation grenades.
Kornev also highlighted the operational-tactical Lancet loitering munition
with an X-wing design, which functions like a guided air-to-surface missile, destroying itself upon impact. Depending on the model, it can reach speeds of 80 to 110 km/h, strike at distances of 40 to 70 km, and carry up to 5 kg of explosives.
"Drones that belong to the traditional long-range aviation drones that operate from the air are the Orion and the Inokhodets," the pundit pointed out.
While the Orion is designed for aerial reconnaissance, the Inokhodets is an armed UAV capable of carrying 200 kg of payload including reconnaissance equipment and weapons.
Other systems that have gained prominence on the Ukrainian battlefield include:
The Orlan-10
: A multi-purpose UAV for reconnaissance, artillery adjustment and integration with the RB-341V Leer-3 electronic warfare system. It has a range of 600 km and stay airborne for 18 hours.
The Geran
: A long-range kamikaze drone targeting military infrastructure. With a jet engine, it reaches 800 km/h, has a 2,500 km range and carries up to 50 kg of explosives.
The Kub
: A drone for reconnaissance and kamikaze
missions. Earlier versions carried a 3 kg payload at up to 130 km/h for 30 minutes. Updated models strike over 50 km and enable simultaneous group attacks.