https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/what-drones-will-new-russias-unmanned-systems-troops-operate-1121193056.html

What Drones Will New Russia's Unmanned Systems Troops Operate?

What Drones Will New Russia's Unmanned Systems Troops Operate?

Sputnik International

The creation of the 'Unmanned Systems Forces,' announced by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on December 16, follows the formation of several units armed with drones.

2024-12-16T19:12+0000

2024-12-16T19:12+0000

2024-12-16T19:12+0000

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

lancet

orion

rpg-7

kub

drones

andrei belousov

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121193295_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_630c4544f09af20be9bcfae3d98b1465.jpg

Those units require support of the ministry, including training, supply and staffing, Dmitry Kornev, founder of the Military Russia analytical portal, told Sputnik. "One of the effective ways to solve this problem is to create a separate branch of the military, which will ensure the solution of the tasks that the armed forces face in providing and using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles anywhere," Kornev explained, suggesting that the branch will be part of the Russian ground forces. What Combat and Surveillance Drones Would the New Unit Operate? The pundit noted that First-Person View (FPV) UAVs have been increasingly used on the front line in Ukraine. These include the Ovod (Gadfly) and Upyr, which can carry munitions such as RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launcher warheads and fragmentation grenades. Kornev also highlighted the operational-tactical Lancet loitering munition with an X-wing design, which functions like a guided air-to-surface missile, destroying itself upon impact. Depending on the model, it can reach speeds of 80 to 110 km/h, strike at distances of 40 to 70 km, and carry up to 5 kg of explosives. While the Orion is designed for aerial reconnaissance, the Inokhodets is an armed UAV capable of carrying 200 kg of payload including reconnaissance equipment and weapons. Other systems that have gained prominence on the Ukrainian battlefield include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/new-drone-warfare-branch-proposed-for-russian-armed-forces-1121188320.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian unmanned systems forces, andrei belousov, russian drones, the lancet, the geran, the orion, the kub, loitering munitions, russian unmanned aerial vehicles, russian uav operators, new branch of russian armed forces