Switzerland Working With EU, US, Russia to Organize 2nd Conference on Ukraine

Switzerland is actively working with the European Union, the United Stats, Russia and the G7 to organize a second conference on Ukraine, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

"Work [on organizing the second conference] continues intensively with Moscow, Washington, as well as with the G7 and the EU … We are working intensively with many partners and have been trying to involve Russia since the first conference in Burgenstock," Cassis was quoted as saying by Le Temps newspaper on Monday. Cassis added that signals coming from the US and the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump "inspire cautious optimism." On June 15-16, Switzerland hosted a high-level conference on Ukraine at the Burgenstock resort outside of Lucerne. More than 90 countries confirmed participation in the event, half of which were from Europe. Russia did not received an invitation, but the foreign ministry said it would not have attended the conference even if invited. The joint communique following the summit called on Russia to return control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine, to provide commercial access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, and to fully exchange prisoners of war. Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the conference's final declaration. Later, Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures.

