Nicaraguan Gov't Condemns Assassination of Russian Chemical Defense Commander

The Nicaraguan government condemns the assassination of Russian chemical defense chief Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, carried out by the "Ukrainian terrorist fascism," President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Friday in their letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kirillov and his aide were killed in a bomb blast outside a residential block in Moscow on Tuesday morning. Ortega and Murillo also expressed their condolences to the families of Kirillov and his aide. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU earlier confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine is responsible for the killings. Kirillov's murder was the result of the West approving of war crimes committed by the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. The Russian Defense Ministry early on Wednesday confirmed the death of one of its top officers, saying that Kirillov was a great commander, scientist, and "rationalizer" whose approaches contributed greatly to the effectiveness of the Russian Armed Forces. He also has done a lot to boost Russia's defenses and the development and improvement of the country's chemical forces' combat readiness.

