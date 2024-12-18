https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/polish-prime-minister-says-warsaw-to-provide-over-100mln-to-ukraine-1121202859.html

Polish Prime Minister Says Warsaw to Provide Over $100Mln to Ukraine

Poland will provide Ukraine with another tranche of aid worth 100 million euros ($104.9 million), Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"We have agreed on the final details regarding the so-called 45th aid. The cost of this aid will be about 100 million euros," Tusk said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Tuesday, without specifying what this aid would consist of. Tusk also promised to work to speed up Ukraine's accession to the European Union.Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict.

