German Military Supplies to Ukraine Amounted to $8.4Bln in 2024
Germany's arms exports to Ukraine reached 8.13 billion euros ($8.4 billion) between January 1 and December 17, which is almost twice as much as in 2023, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said.
In addition to Ukraine, the three largest importers of German weapons in 2024 included Singapore with more than 1.21 billion euros and Algeria with 558.7 million euros.Last year, Germany approved arms exports to Ukraine worth more than 4.43 billion euros. At the same time, arms supplies to Israel decreased by half: from 326.5 million euros in 2023 to 161 million euros this year. Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
05:24 GMT 19.12.2024
In addition to Ukraine, the three largest importers of German weapons in 2024 included Singapore with more than 1.21 billion euros and Algeria with 558.7 million euros.
Last year, Germany approved arms exports to Ukraine worth more than 4.43 billion euros. At the same time, arms supplies to Israel decreased by half: from 326.5 million euros in 2023 to 161 million euros this year.
Russia has repeatedly said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the conflict settlement process and make NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia.
