Pentagon Says Signed $3Bln Contract to Develop Missile Defense System

Pentagon Says Signed $3Bln Contract to Develop Missile Defense System

Sputnik International

The US Defense Department said it had signed a $3 billion contract for research and development of the missile defense system through January 2034.

"Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Laurel, Maryland, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $3,000,000,000. Under this follow-on contract, JHU/APL will provide essential and critical engineering, research, and development capabilities and services in the continued research and development of the Missile Defense System," the department said in a statement. Under the contract, the work on the missile defense system will start on January 11 and continue until January 10, 2034, the statement added.

