Hungary Still Ready to Host Peace Negotiations on Ukraine - Szijjarto

Hungary Still Ready to Host Peace Negotiations on Ukraine - Szijjarto

Sputnik International

Budapest stands ready to provide a venue for possible peace negotiations on Ukraine, Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

Budapest stands ready to provide a venue for possible peace negotiations on Ukraine, Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti. He promised that his country would offer everyone a safe, fair level playing field. US Political Revenge Against HungaryThe United States' decision not to exempt Russian-built Paks II nuclear power plant from sanctions on Gazprombank constitutes an act of "political revenge" against Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister said.In November, the US imposed sanctions on Gazprombank and six of its foreign subsidiaries. On Wednesday, the US Treasury issued a general license authorizing transactions with Gazprombank related to civil nuclear energy through June 30, while excluding transactions related to Paks II."They were absolutely aware what kind of impacts they caused with such a decision in some central European and southeast European countries. It's so obvious, and the fact that deliberately, they have not given the waiver for Gazprom when it comes to Paks II, shows that they try to make a political revenge just because we have always represented a patriotic, sovereignistic political strategy," Szijjarto said.The current US administration "cannot digest" that the Hungarian government serves national interests and therefore seeks to cut its energy cooperation with Russia, the minister said.Szijjarto called US sanctions on Gazprombank a "concerning" and "clearly politically motivated decision" by the United States.On Russian Chem Defense Chief Assasination The terrorist attack that killed Russian chemical defense chief Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov causes concern and risks escalation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.Szijjarto warned that if escalation occurs before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, it could have a "very negative impact" on a chance to "make peace as soon as possible" after that date.Kirillov and his aide were killed in Moscow early on Tuesday by a bomb hidden in an electric scooter. An official with Ukraine's security service SBU confirmed to The New York Times that Ukraine was responsible for the assassination.On Wednesday morning, Russia's Federal Security Service said it had arrested the perpetrator of the terrorist attack, Uzbek national Akhmad Kurbanov. Kurbanov said he had been recruited by Ukrainian security services who promised $100,000 and a resettlement in a EU country in exchange for the killing.Chance for Peace in Ukraine After Trump Inauguration 'Bigger Than Ever'US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January could open a historic opportunity to achieve peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.The minister referred to decisions that have been made "on both sides of the ocean" after the November 5 election and carry a "huge risk of escalation," such as allowing Kiev to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia and pushing the Ukrainians to lower the draft age to 18.

