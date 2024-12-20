https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/ukraine-launched-ugly-campaign-against-hungary---foreign-minister-szijjarto-1121218169.html

Ukraine Launched Ugly Campaign Against Hungary - Foreign Minister Szijjarto

In response to the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire, Ukraine has launched an ugly campaign against Hungary, but the Ukrainian people should judge President Volodymyr Zelensky for this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"It is clear that... [Zelensky] has launched an ugly campaign against us in recent days, he constantly provokes us on the international arena. I think we cannot yield to this provocation," Szijjarto said on M1 television. He said the responsibility for accepting or rejecting the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire now lies with the leaders of the countries that have received it, and they "will have to report to their voters." In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

