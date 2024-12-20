International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/ukraine-launched-ugly-campaign-against-hungary---foreign-minister-szijjarto-1121218169.html
Ukraine Launched Ugly Campaign Against Hungary - Foreign Minister Szijjarto
Ukraine Launched Ugly Campaign Against Hungary - Foreign Minister Szijjarto
Sputnik International
In response to the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire, Ukraine has launched an ugly campaign against Hungary, but the Ukrainian people should judge President Volodymyr Zelensky for this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
2024-12-20T01:12+0000
2024-12-20T03:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
peter szijjarto
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
hungary
russia
nato
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5f51564726f68a86491cffdf91b933.jpg
"It is clear that... [Zelensky] has launched an ugly campaign against us in recent days, he constantly provokes us on the international arena. I think we cannot yield to this provocation," Szijjarto said on M1 television. He said the responsibility for accepting or rejecting the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire now lies with the leaders of the countries that have received it, and they "will have to report to their voters." In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/zelensky-may-be-ousted-if-he-tries-to-negotiate-peace-with-russia-heres-why-1121215868.html
ukraine
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/15/1118568059_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_863d795e3b15624a78025b7ab5682311.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
christmas ceasefire, orban ceasefire plan, hungary russia relations, hungary ukraine conflict, szijjarto interview
christmas ceasefire, orban ceasefire plan, hungary russia relations, hungary ukraine conflict, szijjarto interview

Ukraine Launched Ugly Campaign Against Hungary - Foreign Minister Szijjarto

01:12 GMT 20.12.2024 (Updated: 03:27 GMT 20.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankHungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the high-level international conference "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World"
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the high-level international conference Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BUDAPEST, December 20 (Sputnik) - In response to the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire, Ukraine has launched an ugly campaign against Hungary, but the Ukrainian people should judge President Volodymyr Zelensky for this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
"It is clear that... [Zelensky] has launched an ugly campaign against us in recent days, he constantly provokes us on the international arena. I think we cannot yield to this provocation," Szijjarto said on M1 television.
He said the responsibility for accepting or rejecting the proposal for a Christmas ceasefire now lies with the leaders of the countries that have received it, and they "will have to report to their voters."
"Hungary did what it could do as a neighboring Christian country: it created an opportunity for a ceasefire, and this proposal is on the table... and what [Zelensky] says about this will be judged by the Ukrainian people," the minister said.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2024
Analysis
Zelensky May Be Ousted If He Tries to Negotiate Peace With Russia: Here's Why
Yesterday, 17:14 GMT
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward initiatives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine: Moscow will immediately cease fire and declare its readiness for negotiations after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Russia's new regions. The Russian leader also said Kiev must abandon its plans to join NATO, it must carry out demilitarization and denazification, and also adopt a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status. Putin also mentioned in this context the lifting of sanctions against Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала